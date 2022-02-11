The Nuggets continue to be without forward Michael Porter Jr.

Porter played in Denver’s first nine games of the 2021-22 season but left the team’s matchup with Houston on Nov. 6 with back tightness. He hasn’t taken the court since.

Porter struggled in the games he appeared in, averaging 9.9 points on .359/.208/.556 shooting splits.

What’s next for Porter? Here’s everything we know about his injury and when he could possibly return.

What is Michael Porter Jr.’s injury?

Mike Singer of The Denver Post first reported that Porter was dealing with a nerve issue in his back.

Singer added that Porter exacerbated a back injury he had been dealing on a layup attempt in Denver’s win over Houston.

Porter has a history of back injuries. He was limited to only three games during his freshman season at Missouri because he suffered a back injury that required surgery. He then underwent a second back surgery following the 2018 NBA Draft, sidelining him for his entire rookie season.

Porter bounced back strong, posting 9.3 points and 4.7 rebounds over 55 games (eight starts) in 2019-20. He was one of the league’s breakout players in 2020-21, finishing third in Most Improved Player voting with averages of 19.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

How long will Michael Porter Jr. be out?

On Nov. 8, 2021, Nuggets head coach Mike Malone said that Porter “could be back in a week. It could be more than that. I don’t know.”

Two weeks later, Singer reported that Porter’s latest injury could “jeopardize his season” and require another surgery.

Breaking: #Nuggets Michael Porter Jr. has nerve issue that could jeopardize his season, league sources told @denverpost.https://t.co/veaJB2qJiU — Mike Singer (@msinger) November 22, 2021

On Nov. 29, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that Porter would undergo “a surgical procedure on his lower back,” sidelining him for an “indefinite period.”

UPDATE (Feb. 11, 2022): It’s still unknown when Porter will return, but Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly shared that he thinks both him and Jamal Murray will be physically cleared to return “hopefully in the not too distant future,” per Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports.

What is Michael Porter Jr.’s contract situation?

Porter signed a five-year rookie-scale max extension in the offseason. He is guaranteed $172 million and could make up to $207 million if he reaches certain criteria.