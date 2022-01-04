In the Miami Heat’s road loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, Jan. 3 (ET), star forward Jimmy Butler left the game late in the third quarter due to an injury and never returned.

How long will Miami be without Butler? Here’s everything we know about the injury.

What is Jimmy Butler’s injury?

While posting up against Juan Toscano-Anderson, Butler fell to the ground and seemed to have suffered a serious right ankle injury.

He had to be helped off the floor as he refused to put any weight on that injured foot. At the time of leaving the game, Butler had 22 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Later, the Heat announced that he wouldn’t return to the floor.

How long will Jimmy Butler be out?

The extent of Butler’s injury is still unknown. Reports suggest that the Heat are not concerned that it’s anything more than an ankle injury and definitely not the Achilles.

Check back for the latest on Butler’s injury situation as updates become available.

With respect to availability, it’s been a start-stop season for Butler after he played the first 11 games. Since then, either due to a tailbone or other injuries, he’s only played 12 of the 25 games.

Heat’s upcoming schedule

This game in San Francisco was the Heat’s third of their six-game road trip. They next travel to Portland, Phoenix and Atlanta before returning home to play eight of their next nine in front of their faithful fans.