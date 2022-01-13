The Hamden Journal

How long is Damian Lillard out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Trail Blazers star

Damian Lillard is set to miss a large portion of the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Trail Blazers star is reportedly planning to have surgery to address a “lingering abdominal injury” and will be re-evaluated in several weeks, though it sounds possible that he will be out longer.

What’s next for Lillard? Here’s everything we know about his injury and the latest news on when he may return to the court.

What is Damian Lillard’s injury?

Lillard’s injury is listed as abdominal tendinopathy. It’s something he has been dealing with for some time.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Lillard aggravated it in the summer while playing for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics. On Dec. 8, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that Lillard underwent a cortisone injection procedure to “mitigate the pain he’s been dealing with for the last few years,” adding that the pain had reached a “heightened point” before the procedure.

After missing five straight games, Lillard returned to the lineup on Dec. 12. He played in nine consecutive games before being sidelined again, posting averages of 29.6 points, 6.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds on .413/.363/.846 shooting splits.

Lillard last played on Dec. 31, 2021.

How long will Damian Lillard be out?

How long the Trail Blazers will be without Lillard is unknown.

The word is that Lillard will be out at least six to eight weeks, but Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that his return to play will depend on “his health and where the team sits in the standings.”

In a Twitter thread, Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes gave some insight into the type of injury Lillard could be dealing with.

The Trail Blazers currently sit in 10th place in the Western Conference standings with a 16-24 record. That’s good enough for them to be in the Play-In picture, but only three games separate them from the Thunder in 14th place.

The Trail Blazers have made the playoffs in eight straight seasons, the longest active streak in the NBA.

UPDATE (Jan. 13, 2022): Lillard is now expected to be re-evaluated in five to six weeks, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Damian Lillard career stats, highlights

  • 24.6 points per game
  • 6.6 assists per game
  • 4.2 rebounds per game
  • 1.0 steals per game
  • 2.8 turnovers per game
  • 43.7 percent shooting
  • 37.3 percent 3-point shooting
  • 89.3 percent free throw shooting 

