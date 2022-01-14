The Hamden Journal

How long is Bam Adebayo out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Heat center

The Heat have been without Bam Adebayo for a while.

On Dec. 1, the Heat announced that Adebayo suffered a torn UCL in his right thumb during the team’s loss to the Nuggets, adding that he will undergo surgery.

Adebayo has appeared in 18 games this season. In 32.9 minutes, he’s averaging 18.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game while 51.9 percent shooting from the field.

What’s next for Adebayo? Here’s everything we know about his injury and the latest news on when he may return to the court.

What is Bam Adebayo’s injury?

Adebayo has suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL) in his right thumb.

Here’s the play Adebayo appears to have gotten injured on:

How long will Bam Adebayo be out?

The Heat announced that a timetable on Adebayo’s return will be provided after he undergoes surgery, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he’s expected to miss four-to-six weeks.

According to Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes, the average time missed for in-season surgery to repair a torn UCL is 26 games or around seven weeks.

Adebayo has appeared in 18 of a possible 21 games so far this season. He missed three games earlier in the season with a knee injury. Dewayne Dedmon started in his place in those games.

Following their loss to the Nuggets, the Heat sit in third place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 13-8 record.

UPDATE (Jan. 14, 2022): According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Adebayo could return for Miami’s matchup with Toronto on Monday, Jan. 17.

Heat upcoming schedule 2021-22

Date Opponent Time (ET)
Fri, Jan. 14 vs. Atlanta 20:00
Sat, Jan. 15 vs. Philadelphia 20:00
Mon, Jan. 17 vs. Toronto 19:30
Wed, Jan. 19 vs. Portland 19:30
Fri, Jan. 21 at Atlanta 19:30
Sun, Jan. 23 vs. Los Angeles 18:00
Wed, Jan. 26 vs. New York 19:30
Fri, Jan. 28 vs. LA 20:00

