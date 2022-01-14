How long is Bam Adebayo out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Heat center

The Heat have been without Bam Adebayo for a while.

On Dec. 1, the Heat announced that Adebayo suffered a torn UCL in his right thumb during the team’s loss to the Nuggets, adding that he will undergo surgery.

INJURY UPDATE: Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this weekend. A timetable on his return will be provided post-surgery. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 1, 2021

Adebayo has appeared in 18 games this season. In 32.9 minutes, he’s averaging 18.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game while 51.9 percent shooting from the field.

What’s next for Adebayo? Here’s everything we know about his injury and the latest news on when he may return to the court.

What is Bam Adebayo’s injury?

Adebayo has suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL) in his right thumb.

Here’s the play Adebayo appears to have gotten injured on:

Here’s the play during Heat-Nuggets where Bam Adebayo injured his right thumb. He goes up for a pass and slams his hand against Jeff Green’s. You can see him clutching his hand after. He later entered the fourth quarter with his right hand taped. pic.twitter.com/KSWhm4JgBk — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) December 1, 2021

How long will Bam Adebayo be out?

The Heat announced that a timetable on Adebayo’s return will be provided after he undergoes surgery, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he’s expected to miss four-to-six weeks.

ESPN Sources: The expected timeline on a return for Miami’s Bam Adebayo with looming thumb surgery: four-to-six weeks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 1, 2021

According to Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes, the average time missed for in-season surgery to repair a torn UCL is 26 games or around seven weeks.

Re: Bam Adebayo: The average time lost for in-season surgery to repair a torn UCL of the thumb is 26 games (~7 weeks). Chris Paul and Marcus Smart returned to the quickest, missing 39 days (14 games) and 44 days (15 games), respectively. — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) December 1, 2021

Adebayo has appeared in 18 of a possible 21 games so far this season. He missed three games earlier in the season with a knee injury. Dewayne Dedmon started in his place in those games.

Following their loss to the Nuggets, the Heat sit in third place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 13-8 record.

UPDATE (Jan. 14, 2022): According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Adebayo could return for Miami’s matchup with Toronto on Monday, Jan. 17.

After right thumb surgery six weeks ago, Miami Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo is targeting a return vs. the Toronto Raptors on Monday, sources tell ESPN. Adebayo – who averages 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds — has been ramping up on the court this week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 14, 2022

