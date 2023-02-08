How LeBron James’ record-breaking shot was called on TV

With just under 11 seconds left in the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night, time seemed to go in slow motion.

LeBron James launched a pull-up from the left elbow by the foul line that hung in the air — the same air fans in attendance refused to breathe in or out as the ball sank through the net for career point number 38,388.

“LeBron James … a shot at history… AND THERE IT IS,” TNT’s Brian Anderson said in a call that will go down in history. “LEBRON STANDS ALONE. The NBA’s all-time scoring record now belongs to LeBron James!”

James came into the night needing 36 points agains the Thunder, a total it took him just three quarters to get. It was another example of the efficiency of his career, having surpassed Abdul-Jabbar’s mark in 151 fewer games and 3,714 fewer minutes.

Abdul-Jabbar, the Lakers legend was on hand to literally hand the torch over James, as the game was halted for a brief ceremony.

“Just want to say thank you to the Laker faithful, you guys are one of a kind,” James said in an emotional address to the home crowd. “To be in the presence of a legend and one of the greatest such as Kareem is humbling. Give a standing ovation to the captain, please.

“Everybody that’s ever been a part of this run for the last 20 years, I just want to say thank you. … F–k man… thank you guys!”

Though James added just two more points on the night in a losing effort — the Lakers fell 133-130 — it seems he’ll have plenty to tack on to his record. At 38 years old, he’s averaging 30 points per game and shows few, if any, signs of slowing down.