How Joe Buck’s potential move to ESPN will be decided

This has been one of the most explosive sports media free agent periods ever, and the futures of legendary play-by-players Al Michaels and Joe Buck are still in limbo.

The next domino is expected to be Buck, so let’s tell you where things stand on whether he will remain the face of Fox Sports or move to ESPN and join Troy Aikman at “Monday Night Football.”

Fox Decision Desk, 2022: Ultimately, the Buck decision rests with Eric Shanks, the CEO of Fox Sports. Buck is under contract to Fox.