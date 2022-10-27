How Jalen Brunson’s post-up game explains rise with Knicks

What’s happening on and off the Garden court Sign up for Inside the Knicks, a weekly exclusive on Sports+.

Pat Ambrose was laughing as he recalled the origin of Jalen Brunson’s post-up game.

“Rick Brunson used to say he has the Brunson ass,” the high school coach said, referring to the father of the Knicks’ new point guard. “He has this thicker rear end. You don’t want to call it plump or you don’t want to call it big. But, dude, it’s significant.”

It was early in high school when the younger Brunson began to learn how to post up. There were quicker guards. There were faster guards. But nobody back then could handle him in the post. Ambrose, Brunson’s coach at Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Ill., remembered opposing coaches telling him how excited his players were to guard Brunson, a five-star prospect. But then they had to defend him in the paint.

“They’d come out of the game, and they’d tell their coach, ‘Holy s–t, is he strong.’ He’d bump them off,” Ambrose recalled. “He would veer guys and kind of knock them off the ball, but he stayed in control. He had this strength, footwork and intelligence that we would capitalize on in high school. It helped isolate him a little bit, and obviously, he’s a great passer.”

Brunson’s game evolved from there. At Villanova, Jay Wright would have his guards post up in a five-out offense in which any defensive help they drew would lead to open 3-pointers for the Wildcats’ talented shooters. Wright also emphasized to Brunson that he should keep his dribble, even when he would get cut off on a drive or on a post-up. It was a lesson Brunson utilizes to this day.

Jalen Brunson became comfortable playing in the paint at Villanova, where he often would either punish a defender or kick a pass out to a teammate for an open shot. Getty Images

“That kind of helped me slow down to see what’s going on,” Brunson said. “It’s a way to read the defense and always scan to see what’s going on.”

After tallying a massive 27 points, seven rebounds and career-high 13 assists Wednesday night in the Knicks’ 134-131 overtime win over the Hornets at the Garden, Brunson is averaging 20.0 points, 8.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds through four games, and has committed just six total turnovers while the Knicks have outscored opponents by a combined 30 points in his 138 minutes.

Brunson didn’t play much in the post during his first few years in the league as he tried to carve out a backcourt role for himself with the Mavericks. But he revived his post-up game in his breakout season last year, and it’s again part of his repertoire with the Knicks.

In an age when the evolving nature of the NBA has favored big men who can play on the perimeter, Brunson is going in the opposite direction, as a 6-foot-1 guard who can excel in the paint.

Via Twitter/@BigKnickEnergy_

“I think I’m always comfortable down there,” he said. “I’m always comfortable being able to play with my back to the basket, or just playing out of the mid-post, playing from the elbow. It just gives me a chance to kind of slow down.”

Added Brunson: “For a guard, it’s hard to guard. It’s unconventional.”

It all goes back to his father, Rick, who is now a Knicks assistant coach. Almost everything about his game, Brunson said, comes from his dad. At Temple, when teams pressed Rick, he would back down defenders rather than attempt to beat them off the dribble. He taught his son that, but with a twist.

“That’s where I guess I built the foundation,” Jalen Brunson said. “Once I got to actually being in the post, it was just the same thing. It’s just you’re closer to the basket.”

It’s also a lens into how Brunson has gone from a second-round pick to a $104 million player. He may not have elite athleticism, but he can beat you in different ways. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has raved about Brunson’s basketball IQ, saying his “mind is probably his greatest asset.” That’s especially apparent when he’s in the paint, where few point guards are better.

Rick Brunson made a habit of backing down defenders at Temple when he played, a skill his son picked up beginning in high school. NBAE via Getty Images

“I’ve got to be crafty,” Brunson said. “I’m not jumping out of the gym, I’m not racing down the floor in two seconds. But I’m going to keep you off balance.”

The team that laughs together…

The Knicks feel like a close team already. Several players have talked about the chemistry that exists, which can, in part, be attributed to a roster that remains largely unchanged from last season aside from newcomers Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein.

The bonding began in the summer with a number of players spending time in August and early September at the team’s training facility in Greenburgh, getting to know one another. Then, soon after the season started, Brunson had players over to his home to watch a Cowboys-Eagles game.

The results have been apparent in the interactions players have had on and off the floor. Twice during RJ Barrett post-game interviews in the locker room, a teammate has playfully come over to ask him a question.

RJ Barrett has become an increasingly frequent interview subject by his Knicks teammates during the team’s promising start. Getty Images

On Monday, it was Obi Toppin, reliving his no-look, behind-the-back pass to Barrett in transition that led to a dunk.

“Obadiah Toppin gave you an amazing pass. How do you feel your finish was out of 10?” Toppin asked, drawing laughs.

“I should’ve windmilled it, so that’s my bad, bro,” Barrett responded.

“I appreciate it. Now that we know that’s in my bag, I feel like we got to try something. That’s all I needed,” Toppin said.

It was a light moment for what feels like a loose team that is having fun. And so far, the good times seem to be translating into good play.

Absence makes the crowd grow louder

Obi Toppin has won over the Knicks fans even if he hasn’t quite done the same with coach Tom Thibodeau. Noah K. Murray

Toppin remains one of the most popular members of the Knicks, if not the outright favorite. When he checks into the game, he gets a pop from the crowd like a baby-faced wrestler would. The Garden gasps with anticipation whenever Toppin gets the ball in the open court, waiting to see what kind of dunk he can pull off. In the home opener, with the Knicks ahead by a whopping 27 points, there were “We want Obi!” chants.

Despite the crowd’s approval, he’s playing just 15.3 minutes per game while averaging 9.3 points. Perhaps more of Toppin would lessen his popularity because it would expose weaknesses in his game. But for now, he remains a fan favorite.

Rough road ahead

Through the season’s first four games, the 3-1 Knicks are where they are supposed to be, winning the three games they were favored in (against the Pistons, Magic and shorthanded Hornets at home) and losing the one in which they were an underdog (at Memphis).

The next seven games will begin to reveal more about this team, starting with a two-game trip to face the Bucks and Cavaliers, two of the projected better teams in the Eastern Conference. The stretch also includes Garden visits from Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and the improved Hawks and the defending Eastern Conference champion Celtics as well as road games against the rival Nets, contending Timberwolves and loaded 76ers.