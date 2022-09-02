How Jacob deGrom has left even Clayton Kershaw speechless

Delivering insights on all things Amazin’s Sign up for Inside the Mets by Mike Puma, exclusively on Sports+

Clayton Kershaw pursed his lips and shook his head. Like he has done with so many hitters, Jacob deGrom left the superstar Dodgers pitcher baffled.

How does a pitcher whose fastball buzzed in the low-90s in 2016 climb to the upper-90s by 2020? How does a pitcher go an entire year without stepping on a major league mound, then return as if no injury had slowed him? How does that pitcher fight countless injuries, turn 34 years old and somehow average 99.4 mph with his fastball?

Kershaw just kept shaking his head.

“I think it’s probably one of those things that you can’t take much from, because it doesn’t happen,” Kershaw told Post Sports+ this week, while his Dodgers were in town and lost two of three to the Mets. “You’re kind of defying evolution a little bit.”

“You’re seeing some guys able to do it — you’re watching [Justin] Verlander this year, he’s throwing as hard as ever after Tommy John surgery and being 39. And there are a few exceptions to the rule. But for the most part, it usually doesn’t happen. So I’m not thinking that he’s going to be able to tell me anything that’ll help me throw harder.”

Jacob deGrom and Clayton Kershaw share not only a friendship, but also the experience of winning multiple Cy Young awards.

The two are friends and often catch up in the outfield when they play each other. But no, Kershaw does not think there is much advice that can be passed along so the lefty can start throwing triple-digits, too.

“I think there’s been guys that have been able to maintain velocity for a long time,” Kershaw said, trying to think of a deGrom analog. “But as far as increasing, I can’t think of one.”

And no, Kershaw does not have much advice to offer deGrom ahead of his free agency.

If there is anyone who understands the decision that awaits the opting-out Mets co-ace, it is Kershaw. Both are generational talents who, at least thus far, have only worn one jersey in an era when that rarely happens. Both are playing on teams with deep-pocketed ownership groups who have the means to keep them. Both are no longer young in the baseball world, and both are among the best pitchers of all time. They can, and have, commanded huge contracts. Only Kershaw has tested free agency, though not until his later years.

After Kershaw’s 2013 season — when he won his second of three Cy Young Awards — the Dodgers locked up their ace on a seven-year, $215 million extension, which was the richest deal for a pitcher at the time.

Though he's had the chance to test free agency a few times in his career, the one winter Clayton Kershaw did consider offers from other teams, he chose to remain with a Dodgers team he has pitched for since 2008.

He was able to opt out after the 2018 campaign, but instead of testing the market, he and the Dodgers agreed on a new three-year, $93 million pact.

Kershaw finally — ahead of his 15th season — was a free agent last offseason. The Dallas native talked with the Texas Rangers about a chance to pitch near his home. But yet again, he opted to stay with the team that had witnessed and fostered his legend. The 34-year-old signed a $17 million contract for one season to return to Los Angeles.

“Everybody’s different. He’ll make his decision,” Kershaw said of deGrom. “He doesn’t need anybody’s advice. He’ll do what’s best for him.”

What has been best for Kershaw — at least thus far — has been attaching himself to the same winning organization that drafted him all the way back in 2006. When he enters the Hall of Fame, he will enter as a Dodger.

“Personally, I don’t really care about legacy or history. I don’t care about anything like that,” Kershaw said before he pitched five innings of one-run ball in Thursday’s 5-3 Mets win. “This is a good group of guys, good organization, and I was happy to come back.”

What does deGrom care about? He has made it clear he will opt out of a contract that would pay him $30.5 million next season. The best pitcher on earth is strangely not the best-paid pitcher on his own team, a title that Max Scherzer ($43.3 million per season) owns. DeGrom signed a five-year, $137.5 million extension before the 2019 season that quickly turned into a below-market deal as his arm somehow grew stronger.

Despite missing more than a year, deGrom has been his usual dominant self, allowing eight earned runs in 36 ⅓ innings.

Mets owner Steve Cohen told The Post’s Zach Braziller last weekend the Mets will do “whatever we can to make sure he stays,” while adding, “it’s his decision, not ours.”

Does deGrom, a Florida native, want to pitch closer to home? His family could cut down on commute time if he signs with, say, the Atlanta Braves.

Does he want to set the market and become the highest-paid pitcher per season in the game, upending Scherzer? Does he want a longer-term deal that pays him handsomely into his 40s? Does he want to return to the Mets and a fanbase that has showered him with love?

Or does he want to seek greener pastures after a historic but occasionally tumultuous tenure as a Met, one that has seen disagreements between the pitcher and front office?

Just like the source of deGrom’s powers, Kershaw doesn’t know.

“There’s no advice,” one of the most brilliant pitchers in history said about another. “He’s going to know what’s right.”

It may be tempting for the Mets to shift Carlos Carrasco to the bullpen in the playoffs, but a condensed schedule might make him more valuable as a potential fifth starter in the National League Championship Series.

A few weeks ago in this space, The Post’s Mike Puma began speculating about the Mets’ playoff rotation, which will have questions beyond the exclamations that are Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer (in whatever order).

Chris Bassitt might be the strongest No. 3 in baseball, and Taijuan Walker a more-than-capable No. 4. If Carlos Carrasco returns to form following his oblique strain, the Mets would have five good options for postseason series’ that normally don’t require five starters.

But this year — as opposed to just about every other year — a No. 5 might be helpful in October. Because of the condensed schedule that arose from the offseason lockout, there is just one travel day in the NLCS. As MLB recently announced, the series will go:

Game 1: Oct. 18

Game 2: Oct. 19

Game 3: Oct. 21

Game 4: Oct. 22

*Game 5: Oct. 23

*Game 6: Oct. 24

*Game 7: Oct. 25

*if necessary

With Oct. 20 the lone off day in the series, it would be more difficult to Randy Johnson-and-Curt Schilling your way to the World Series. Without an off day later in the series — and especially if the Mets are going back and forth from Queens to, say, Los Angeles — a fifth starter might be preferable to, say, deGrom on short rest.

Maybe the Mets ask Bassitt, Walker or Carrasco to stick in the bullpen anyway, and they could lean heavily upon Scherzer and deGrom despite the quick series. Regardless, the schedule will be a small change this year but meaningful for a club with two dominant starters.

Timmy Trumpet's decision to stay an extra night in New York was rewarded with a chance to play Edwin Diaz into a save against the Dodgers.

The spectacle that took over Citi Field on Wednesday night, when a live concert featuring Timmy Trumpet broke out to honor Edwin Diaz entering the game, was one of the most fun scenes in recent baseball memory, a viral moment in a sport that lacks them.

And sure, it was organic: Diaz chose the music; fans dug the music; Diaz and the Mets both elevated their games, so his entrance took on a life of its own.

But these moments require money, too. Just like Old-Timers’ Day was a smash success because Steve Cohen was willing to pay for all the work, lodging and airfare to get the Mets of yesterday to Citi Field, the owner clearly was willing to do what he could to ensure Timmy Trumpet, who’s from Australia, could perform in Queens.

On his Instagram account, Trumpet — real name Timothy Smith — recorded himself looking around Central Park in awe. He had not performed Tuesday, during a Mets loss that Diaz did not enter, so he stayed another night in apparently satisfactory conditions.

“The Mets have looked after us. We’re staying at the Ritz-Carlton hotel,” a thrilled Trumpet said in the video.

Ensuring suitable lodging is a small gesture but one that pays off when Trumpet, Diaz and the Mets combine to turn the Citi Field crowd into a dancing frenzy.