How it sounded: Cooper Kupp’s catch, Matt Gay’s game-winning field goal on National, Spanish and Buccaneers networks

There were millions of eyeballs glued to the TV for the finish of the Rams-Bucs divisional playoff game.

But, for those who weren’t able to be in front of a television during Sunday’s matinee, there were plenty of ways to listen to the game.

With just 42 seconds left in the fourth quarter of a tie game and then entire length of the field to go, many thought Matthew Stafford and company would play for overtime.

Those people would be wrong.

Well out of field goal range, Matt Stafford connected with his go-to wide receiver Cooper Kupp on a 44-yard strike to get the ball inside the 10-yard line, setting up a game-winning field goal from Matt Gay.

Here’s how many saw and heard it on NBC.

Of course, not everyone heard Michaels’ call.

If you were in the car listening to Westwood One’s national radio call with Dave Pasch and Ross Tucker on the call, this is how it sounded.

For those who were listening and watching on NBC Universo, the national broadcast’s Spanish call, the chaos inside Raymond James Stadium is captured perfectly.

The Buccaneers’ broadcast, led by long-time play-by-play announcer Gene Deckerhoff, were not as enthused

“What in the world are the Buccaneers doing?” Deckerhoff said as Kupp made the 44-yard reception that put the Rams in field-goal range.

The win on the road allows the Rams to advance to the NFC Championship and face their division rival 49ers. The Rams will travel back to Los Angeles and prepare to host the San Francisco team for the third time this year from SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon.