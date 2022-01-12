How Giants’ GM opening stacks up against Vikings, Bears

Sign up here to get Beyond the Back Page delivered to your inbox each weekday morning.

The Giants are assembling seemingly all front-office members around the league and anyone they ever dined with in their search for a new general manager — the reported candidates number at least nine just two days after Dave Gettleman “retired.” There surely will be overlap in other teams’ searches for their decision-makers.

The first reported candidate for the Giants’ gig was Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen. On Tuesday, the Bears reportedly requested an interview with Schoen. What if the Vikings want to speak with Schoen, too? What if all three teams with GM openings offer him the job?

Which team would you pick?