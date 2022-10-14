How Erin Andrews’ husband met Kim Kardashian at Rams game

Erin Andrews’ husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll, did not join in on the boos Kim Kardashian received while at the Rams-Cowboys game on Sunday.

During the latest episode of her “Calm Down” podcast with Charissa Thompson, Andrews shared that her husband was rubbing elbows with Kardashian at SoFi Stadium visiting while visiting the Fox Sports reporter at work.

“He texts me probably with two minutes left in the game… I see the [text] bubble going. [He texts], ‘I’m with Kim K,’” Andrews said. “I just roll my eyes, I’m like ‘I’m sure you are, whatever, relax.’ [I] didn’t even know she was there. I guess she was on the Jumbotron, yada, yada.

Kim Kardashian attends a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022 in Inglewood, Ca. Getty Images

“The game ends… All of a sudden I look to the left and I see Kim and her kids walking out on the field… and then what else do I see? My husband walking with one of the kids out, pointing things out on the field. What’re you doing? What’s happening?… Jarret’s doing the wave over, ‘Hey babe, come on over and say hi.’ I’m not bothering her and her kids.”

Andrews said that Stoll wound up in the same group as Kardashian when he was trying to figure out how to get down to the field to meet her after the Cowboys’ 22-10 win over the Rams.

“[Kim] was with our mutual friend who works for the Rams and was bringing her down, and obviously she was a guest, and Jared needed help coming down [to the field]… and you know Jared. ‘Hey Jarret Stoll, nice to meet ya. How ya doing? My wife loves Skims, fan of the show,’” Andrews said.

“All he kept saying, I’ll tell you this, was, ‘Babe, she is so nice. She was so nice,’ which I’ve heard. I’ve met her before and she was lovely and I appreciate people like that who have so many people in their face… I’m waiting for Kris Jenner to show up and pick him up today.”

Kim Kardashian attends a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022 in Inglewood, Ca.

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West and a friend at a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022 in Inglewood, Ca.



Andrews added that Stoll — who played 15 seasons in the NHL and won two Stanley Cups with the Kings, while also spending time with the Rangers — encouraged her to give Kardashian her WEAR by Erin Andrews apparel.

Kardashian was at the game with her 6-year-old son, Saint, and friends in a private suite at SoFi Stadium. The Skims founder was booed by the crowd when cameras showed her on the Jumbotron.

Kardashian and her group received the VIP treatment by the Rams organization, according to a number of posts on her Instagram story that showed her son on the field with the team’s Vince Lombardi championship trophy.