How Elliot Steinmetz turned Yeshiva into a hoops powerhouse

A lawyer by trade, Elliot Steinmetz took over a program that hadn’t posted a winning season in seven years and turned the Macs into a Division III powerhouse that reeled off a multi-year winning streak, all on his spare time.

The Cross Island Parkway is acting odd. It is inviting and agreeable, as if meeting its future in-laws for the first time. Even the Cross Bronx is tolerable, more bratty brother than evil stepsister. The navigation system is decoration, strangely superfluous during the rush-hour drive from Long Island to Washington Heights.

Elliot Steinmetz arrives in plenty of time for Yeshiva’s weeknight tip-off.

One month after the Maccabees’ 50-game win streak — the second-longest in Division III history — was snapped, Yeshiva returned from its lengthy winter break still looking like a national title contender, winning back-to-back games by a total of 68 points.

On this Tuesday in February, the No. 6 team in the nation leads wire-to-wire — seizing an early 21-point lead over the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy — and NBA hopeful Ryan Turell becomes the school’s all-time leading scorer, but Steinmetz isn’t pleased.