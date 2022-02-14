How does curling work? Explaining the rules and scoring for the 2022 Winter Olympics sport

Are you ready to dig into curling action at the 2022 Olympics, but you’re not quite sure where to start?

Don’t worry. We’re here to help.

Curling will be back in the spotlight as several athletes hit the ice in Beijing with hopes of reaching the medal stand. This year’s Olympic Games will features men’s, women’s and mixed doubles tournaments, giving fans plenty of opportunities to watch one of the oldest team sports in the world.

Here is everything you need to know about curling and the tournaments taking place at the 2022 Olympics.

What is curling?

Curling is a sport that originated in the 16th century in Scotland. It was originally played with curling stones on frozen canals, lochs and ponds. Developments were made over time, including the use of a standard stone (38-44 pounds) and a shift to indoor facilities.

How long has curling been an Olympic sport?

Men’s curling was introduced as a sport at the 1924 Olympics, but there was a lengthy absence before men’s and women’s curling was added to the Olympic program in 1998. The mixed doubles tournament was added in 2018.

How does curling work?

In basic terms, curling is a team sport in which two teams of four players take turns sliding stones on a sheet of ice toward a target, which is known as a house. Each player throws two stones per round, which is referred to as an end, and other players can change the path of the stone by sweeping the ice in front of it.

The goal for each team is to get stones as close to the center of the house as possible and earn points based on the positioning of their stones. Only one team can score in an end, and points are only awarded if the stones are touching the house. The team with the most points after 10 ends is the winner.

In mixed doubles, teams consist of only one male player and one female player. There are five stones thrown per end, and each game lasts eight ends.

If you’re still confused, here is a helpful visual guide from World Curling TV:

What kind of shots are there in curling?

Guard: To protect stones in the house

Draw: To reach the house in an attempt to score

Takeout: To remove other stones

What are the curlers with the brooms doing? And why is there so much yelling?

Players sweeping the ice clear debris, reduce friction and allow stones to travel longer distances. They can also straighten out the path of the stone as it approaches the house.

As for the yelling, the curlers aren’t trash-talking their opponents. The house is about 150 feet away from the player who slides the stone, so communication between that player and the rest of the team is key. Popular commands include “hurry” (sweep as fast as possible) and “whoa” (stop sweeping).

What is the format for curling in the Olympics?

Olympic curling is broken down into men’s, women’s and mixed doubles tournaments. A total of 10 nations will participate in each event. In the preliminary round, the 10 teams play a round-robin tournament, and the top four teams advance to the semifinals. The semifinal winners then play for the gold and silver medals, while the losers play for the bronze medal.

Which curling teams are participating in the Olympics?

Men’s (Feb. 9-19): Canada, China, Denmark, Great Britain, Italy, Norway, ROC, Sweden, Switzerland, USA

Women’s (Feb. 9-19): Canada, China, Denmark, Great Britain, Japan, Korea, ROC, Sweden, Switzerland, USA

Mixed doubles (Feb. 2-8): Australia, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Great Britain, Italy, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, USA

Overall curling medal count (as of 2018 Olympics)