How does Aroldis Chapman fit in new-look Yankees bullpen?

Go beyond the box score with the Bombers Sign up for Inside the Yankees by Dan Martin, exclusively on Sports+.

HOUSTON — Unless the Yankees have a historically bad second half, the next two-plus months will be about setting themselves up for what they hope will be a postseason to remember.

General manager Brian Cashman and his front office have until the Aug. 2 trade deadline to tweak the roster externally, but they will also be looking to make internal adjustments throughout the second half.

They have to decide whether Isiah Kiner-Falefa is the best option as an everyday shortstop on a team trying to win a World Series. Or whether they can afford to keep Joey Gallo’s inconsistent bat in the lineup.

Their most important decision, though, may be what their bullpen should look like down the stretch.