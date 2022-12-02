How do you like them apples?

After shutting down the New England Patriots 24-10 on “Thursday Night Football,” the Buffalo Bills took to Twitter to mock the seven-time Super Bowl Champions, using a scene from the 1997 classic film “Good Will Hunting,” which was of course set in Boston.

The movie stars a young Matt Damon, who delivers the movie’s most famous line, which the Bills directed at their AFC East counterparts, whom they defeated in Foxborough.

In the actual game, continuing a run of collectively “meh” Thursday night games this season, the Bills held the Patriots to seven points in the first three quarters. The Bills’ run defense, which only allowed 60 yards on the ground, also annoyed Mac Jones to the point of the Patriots QB expressively calling out his team’s playcalling.

The win was the Bills’ first AFC East victory of the season. Despite their 1-2 division record, which includes a loss to the Jets at MetLife Stadium, the Bills are 9-3 and lead the division by one in the win column over the second-place Miami Dolphins and are half a game behind the 9-2 Kansas City Chiefs for the best record in the AFC.

Bills Safety Damar Hamlin (3) and safety Jordan Poyer (21) celebrate after deflecting a pass intended for wide Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 01, 2022. Hamlin was ejected for the hit on the play. Getty Images

Stefon Diggs of the Bills, who scored a touchdown against the Patriots, is one of three NFL players to have 1,000 or more receiving yards this season. Getty Images

After the extended rest, the Bills will return to action on Dec. 11, hosting the Jets, while the Pats will visit the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 12 for “Monday Night Football.” The Bills and Patriots will reunite on Jan. 8 for the final game of the regular season.