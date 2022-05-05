How Derrick Rose ankle surgeries affect Knicks future

How Derrick Rose ankle surgeries affect Knicks future

by

An air of mystery surrounded Derrick Rose’s two right ankle surgeries that kept him out of action after Dec. 16 and limited him to 26 games.

Knicks brass didn’t make Rose available to the media at season’s end to provide any clarity. Rose last spoke publicly on Jan. 30, when he targeted a post-All-Star return from his first ankle surgery, possibly in the first game after the break on Feb. 25.

The 33-year-old point guard was back at practice for weeks and was on the verge of playing that game against the Heat. Instead, on Feb. 25, the Knicks announced Rose underwent “a minor procedure’’ without setting a timetable for his return.

ESPN’s scoop-master Adrian Wojnarowski reported Rose “addressed a skin infection in the area of his December surgery and there’s optimism that Rose can return to the lineup in one-to-two weeks.”

