How Derek Carr signing impacts Saints’ Super Bowl odds

A few weeks ago, it felt like a foregone conclusion that Derek Carr would sign with the Saints after being cut by the Raiders in mid-February.
On Monday, that became a reality.
New Orleans inked its new starter to a four-year deal, per multiple reports, after a weeks-long courtship that saw the former Raiders quarterback linked to the Saints, Panthers, and Jets ahead of next week’s start of NFL free agency.
Ultimately, the longtime Raider found a new home in the Big Easy – though it hardly moved the needle in the Super Bowl market, with oddsmakers leaving the Saints’ odds unchanged after Monday’s news.
2023-24 Super Bowl odds after Derek Carr signing
(via BetMGM)
|Team
|Odds
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+500
|Buffalo Bills
|+850
|San Francisco 49ers
|+850
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+900
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+900
|Baltimore Ravens
|+1800
|Dallas Cowboys
|+1800
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+2000
|Detroit Lions
|+2500
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+2500
|New York Jets
|+2500
|Los Angeles Rams
|+3000
|Miami Dolphins
|+3500
|Denver Broncos
|+3500
|Green Bay Packers
|+4000
|Cleveland Browns
|+4000
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+4000
|New Orleans Saints
|+4000
|New York Giants
|+4000
|Chicago Bears
|+5000
|New England Patriots
|+6000
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+6000
|Carolina Panthers
|+6600
|Seattle Seahawks
|+6600
|Washington Commanders
|+6600
|Atlanta Falcons
|+8000
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+8000
|Tennessee Titans
|+8000
|Arizona Cardinals
|+15000
|Indianapolis Colts
|+15000
|Houston Texans
|+20000
Since shortly after the odds opened in February, New Orleans has been 40/1 to win it all, mainly because of the continued smoke surrounding a potential Carr coup.
Now it’s official: the four-time Pro Bowler reunites with head coach Dennis Allen, who coached the Raiders when they drafted Carr in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
The Jets’ odds were similarly unchanged at 25/1 despite Carr being among the top quarterback targets for the team ahead of this offseason.
The top option remains four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, and the team was unwilling to meet Carr’s timeline with the Packers star still on the table, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.
The biggest loser from Monday’s news is Carolina, at least according to oddsmakers.
The Panthers were dealing around 50/1 at most books entering the week but could be had at 66/1 at BetMGM, with their perceived top free-agent target off the board.
Betting on the NFL?
That makes it all the more likely that Frank Reich and co. trade up from the ninth pick in next month’s draft to secure one of the top quarterback prospects – even if it means a move for No. 1.
As of Monday, Carr is the only quarterback in the NFC South with more than four starts –other than his teammate, Jameis Winston, who is likely to be a cap casualty for New Orleans to clear room for its new starter.