How Derek Carr signing impacts Saints’ Super Bowl odds

A few weeks ago, it felt like a foregone conclusion that Derek Carr would sign with the Saints after being cut by the Raiders in mid-February.

On Monday, that became a reality.

New Orleans inked its new starter to a four-year deal, per multiple reports, after a weeks-long courtship that saw the former Raiders quarterback linked to the Saints, Panthers, and Jets ahead of next week’s start of NFL free agency.

Ultimately, the longtime Raider found a new home in the Big Easy – though it hardly moved the needle in the Super Bowl market, with oddsmakers leaving the Saints’ odds unchanged after Monday’s news.

2023-24 Super Bowl odds after Derek Carr signing

Team Odds Kansas City Chiefs +500 Buffalo Bills +850 San Francisco 49ers +850 Cincinnati Bengals +900 Philadelphia Eagles +900 Baltimore Ravens +1800 Dallas Cowboys +1800 Los Angeles Chargers +2000 Detroit Lions +2500 Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 New York Jets +2500 Los Angeles Rams +3000 Miami Dolphins +3500 Denver Broncos +3500 Green Bay Packers +4000 Cleveland Browns +4000 Las Vegas Raiders +4000 New Orleans Saints +4000 New York Giants +4000 Chicago Bears +5000 New England Patriots +6000 Pittsburgh Steelers +6000 Carolina Panthers +6600 Seattle Seahawks +6600 Washington Commanders +6600 Atlanta Falcons +8000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8000 Tennessee Titans +8000 Arizona Cardinals +15000 Indianapolis Colts +15000 Houston Texans +20000 (via BetMGM)

Since shortly after the odds opened in February, New Orleans has been 40/1 to win it all, mainly because of the continued smoke surrounding a potential Carr coup.

Now it’s official: the four-time Pro Bowler reunites with head coach Dennis Allen, who coached the Raiders when they drafted Carr in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

The Jets’ odds were similarly unchanged at 25/1 despite Carr being among the top quarterback targets for the team ahead of this offseason.

The top option remains four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, and the team was unwilling to meet Carr’s timeline with the Packers star still on the table, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

The biggest loser from Monday’s news is Carolina, at least according to oddsmakers.

The Panthers were dealing around 50/1 at most books entering the week but could be had at 66/1 at BetMGM, with their perceived top free-agent target off the board.





That makes it all the more likely that Frank Reich and co. trade up from the ninth pick in next month’s draft to secure one of the top quarterback prospects – even if it means a move for No. 1.

As of Monday, Carr is the only quarterback in the NFC South with more than four starts –other than his teammate, Jameis Winston, who is likely to be a cap casualty for New Orleans to clear room for its new starter.