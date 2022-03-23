How Deivi Garcia is trying to get Yankees career back on track

TAMPA — Nearly a year to the day after Deivi Garcia’s 2021 season began to unravel, the young right-hander hoped to begin a bounce-back season in earnest.

Garcia is scheduled to start Wednesday night for the Yankees, when they host Baltimore at Steinbrenner Field and he’ll have a new look when he does, as he’s reverted some of his mechanics back to where they were in 2020.

Garcia and pitching coach Matt Blake said the 22-year-old is using a more overhand delivery than he did a year ago, when the Yankees adjusted his arm slot — with disastrous results.

An up-and-down spring training ended with Garcia allowing four runs on seven hits — including a pair of homers — in just three innings last March 24. And in his final two Grapefruit League outings of 2021, the young right-hander walked six batters in six innings.

Deivi Garcia at Yankees spring training in Tampa on March 18, 2022. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Briefly in the conversation to land a spot in the rotation to open the season, Garcia made just one start for the Yankees before he spent much of the rest of the year at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where his command issues continued.

“I think I’m more back to being myself,” Garcia said this week through an interpreter. “I’m trying to get back to a natural set of movements and not overthinking my mechanics.”

Garcia called his current delivery “very close” to his 2020 version, when he impressed in six appearances with the Yankees after skyrocketing through the system in 2019, when he reached Triple-A and put himself on the Yankees’ radar.

Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake is working with Deivi Garcia on his delivery. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Last year, believing Garcia was too “rotational” in his delivery — meaning he turned too much — the Yankees adjusted his pitching form and his control issues worsened. He walked 68 batters, had a WHIP of 1.875 and allowed 21 homers in just 90 ⅔ innings with SWB and finished the season with a 7.25 ERA.

While the Yankees have some questions about their rotation — from how many innings Luis Severino can be expected to throw, to whether Nestor Cortes Jr. can duplicate his success from a year ago — there’s currently no clear place for Garcia in The Bronx.

He expects that to change.

“I want to help the team and the only way to do that is to be in the rotation at some point,” Garcia said.

And the struggles from a year ago, he believes, have made him stronger.

“I’ve said before, you can never have a bad game because you always learn, even if the result is not what you want,” said Garcia, who turns 23 in May. “I think I’m better suited to facing adversity and how to snap out of it quicker when it does happen. That’s something you have to figure out and I think I did that.”