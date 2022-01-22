The Hamden Journal

How Day’Ron Sharpe is reshaping Nets’ frontcourt with Nic Claxton

In September, the Nets had aging veterans DeAndre Jordan, Blake Griffin and Paul Millsap in their frontcourt. Now it’s out with the old, as they get impressed with the new, which consists of Day’Ron Sharpe and Nic Claxton.

After fixating on and landing Sharpe in the 2021 draft, the Nets traded Jordan before the start of the season. And after the rookie out of North Carolina joined Claxton in surpassing Griffin on the depth chart, Brooklyn has determined to move on from Millsap altogether.

“Just a difficult situation that we didn’t necessarily foresee, but here we are,” Steve Nash said. “And Day’Ron and Nic have emerged.”

