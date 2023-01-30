How Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt celebrated AFC title

Gracie Hunt savored every moment of Sunday’s confetti-filled celebrations at Arrowhead Stadium.

Moments after Kansas City topped the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt took to Instagram to give fans a peek at the wild postgame festivities.

“GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!!” Hunt captioned the video, which featured the former Miss Kansas USA making snow angels out of red and gold confetti.





Gracie Hunt is seen on the sidelines ahead of the AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Bengals on Jan. 29, 2023. Instagram/Gracie Hunt

Prior to kickoff, Gracie — a philanthropist and former soccer player — posted a touching message about what Sunday’s AFC title game meant to her and her family.

“Tonight, Arrowhead Stadium hosts its fifth straight AFC Championship game. It’s an opportunity for this team to bring home the Lamar Hunt Trophy-named after my grandfather. He would be so proud of this organization and of every person-both on and off the field for their grit. This is more than the game of football, this is a family,” she wrote on Instagram.

“We are all united by our love for the game, our love for this city, and our love for each other. Chiefs Kingdom, let’s run it back to Arizona!”

Advertisement Patrick Mahomes holds up the Lamar Hunt Trophy and celebrates the Chiefs’ AFC title game win with Travis Kelce on Jan. 29, 2023.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after defeating the Bengals in the AFC Championship game on Jan. 29, 2023.



The Chiefs, who lost to the Bengals in last year’s AFC title game, would not let history repeat itself Sunday as kicker Harrison Butker nailed a 45-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to give Kansas City a 23-20 lead over Cincinnati.

Chiefs Kingdom will now travel to Arizona, where they’ll face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 2023 on Feb. 12. The Eagles dominated the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC Championship game, 31-7.