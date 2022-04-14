How can the Knicks realize their Donovan Mitchell dream?

Sign up here to get Inside the Knicks delivered to your inbox each Thursday morning.

Knicks fans might want to don a Mavericks jersey or buy a Mark Cuban coffee mug for good luck starting Saturday at 1 p.m. when Dallas and Utah open their first-round playoff series.

A Jazz first-round exit could increase the chances of combo guard Donovan Mitchell asking for a trade out of Salt Lake City, though it’s hardly a given, according to NBA sources.

It’s no secret Knicks brass are monitoring the situation.