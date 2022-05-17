How Buccaneers’ QB Tom Brady deals with media criticism

Tom Brady seems to be a fan of the one-finger salute when it comes to hitting back at his critics.

When discussing how he copes with the outside noise, the Buccaneers quarterback, 44, explained that his postgame strategy following a loss can typically include dropping a few F-bombs from afar.

“I just look at the TV and I go like this,” Brady said while raising his middle fingers in a recent Buccaneers video, “F–k you guys, f–k you, TV.”

Tom Brady revealed how he copes with media criticism in a Buccaneers video Twitter/Dov Kleinman via Buccaneers

Though Brady will have to deal with critics again this season, given he ended his 40-day retirement in March to rejoin the Buccaneers, he’ll eventually be part of the sports media chorus that has been an apparent thorn in his side.

Fox Sports announced last week their deal with Brady to make him the network’s lead NFL analyst once he decides to retire for good. The seven-time Super Bowl champ agreed to a monster 10-year, $375 million contract, The Post’s Andrew Marchand reported on Tuesday.

Brady will team up with Kevin Burkhardt once he calls it a career for the second time.

Tom Brady prepares to throw a pass in the Buccaneers’ divisional round playoff game against the Rams in January 2022 Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Although many have expressed excitement about Brady’s eventual next chapter, fellow quarterback-turned-analyst, Kurt Warner, recently expressed how the transition from the field to the booth may come with challenges.

“You go from being great at something to wondering if you’re ever going to be good at anything else,” Warner, who works for NFL Network, told The San Diego Union-Tribune. “You have to fight that battle just like anybody else does that goes from one job to another. You have to build your confidence up and figure out who you want to be.”

The Hall of Famer also noted that there could be trepidation when it comes to doling out criticism.

“That’s one of the challenges as you get into television: What am I going to be as an analyst?” Warner said. “One of the hardest things is, when you’re a guy like Tom Brady that everybody likes and you want to be liked by people, and you have to figure out how to truly analyze and be critical of what’s going on but not be critical of people.

“Everybody’s afraid of, I don’t want to offend anybody, but I also want to do my job and I want to do it really well. It’s something that I’ve struggled with, because I don’t feel as if I ever attack anybody and say, ‘This person’s terrible.’ But there are times when you go, ‘This isn’t very good. They should do this or that.’”