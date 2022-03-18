How Browns odds, lines, futures moved

The NFL landscape has seen a seismic shift, as Deshaun Watson’s trade saga comes to an end with a deal to the Cleveland Browns. In an AFC North loaded with quarterback talent, Watson now joins a Browns team that has made its move in the arms race.

With the trade, the lines are moving as quickly as the expectations for the Cleveland Browns.

With the news, the Browns now have the best odds of winning the AFC North, even though division-mate Cincinnati Bengals appeared in the Super Bowl last year. Currently, the Browns are at +155, the Ravens are at +200, the Bengals are at +250, and the Steelers are +950. (All odds courtesy of FanDuel.)

The Browns are now tied with the Los Angeles Chargers as having the third-best odds of winning the AFC at +850 on FanDuel. Those odds trail only the Kansas City Chiefs (+450) and the Buffalo Bills (+360).

Deshaun Watson celebrates after a touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans. Getty Images

The Browns also slot in with +1600 odds to win the Super Bowl, which is good for the 10th-lowest odds in the NFL.

The trade for Watson also comes on the heels of a trade for former Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiver Amari Cooper. The Browns offense also brings back running back duo Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, giving Watson arguably the best offense that he has ever been a part of. Most importantly for Watson – he will now be behind an offense line that should provide him with good protection.