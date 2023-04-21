How Brittany Matthews deals with ‘sad’ women hitting on Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Matthews was unfiltered while discussing her marriage with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

During an Instagram Q&A on Sunday, the KC Current co-owner revealed the “sad” truth about other women, when asked how she “deals with all the women trying to get after your husband.”

“Lol it’s actually really sad how disrespectful some women are…,” Matthews wrote in a response posted to her Instagram Story.

“But they are a waste of my time & not going to disturb my peace,” the 27-year-old added with a crying-laughing emoji.

The fitness entrepreneur went on to admit that she wasn’t always so carefree about the matter.

“BUT I did use to have a very hard time and get extremely annoying,” Matthews wrote.

“But I am now to a point where I could care less!”

When it comes to being the wife of an NFL superstar, the WAG life apparently can get a bit catty.

"Have you ever come across rude or unfriendly NFL wives?" one person asked — to which Matthews responded with: "Yes lol."





Brittany Matthews did a Q&A with fans in April 2023. Instagram/Brittany Matthews





In a separate post, one user accused the former soccer player of being a “gold digger.”

Matthews, who’s known for her outspoken social media posts, joked: “I wish I dug and found gold.”

During her Instagram Q&A, Matthews also defended Mahomes’ younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, who was accused of assault by a restaurant owner and a waiter in March 2023.





Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes in March 2023. Instagram/Brittany Matthews





Brittany Matthews in April 2023. Instagram/Brittany Matthews

“How do you feel about the comments about your BIL?” someone asked Matthews about Jackson, a 22-year-old TikTok star with over one million followers.

“They are ignorant,” she wrote in her response. “He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s–t about him.

“So it’s best to just shut up.”

The fan did not go into details about specific comments concerning the alleged assault.





Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes with their daughter Sterling after the Chiefs defeated the Bengals 23-30 in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 29, 2023. Instagram/Brittany Matthews

Matthews added in her Q&A that one of the challenging parts of being married to Mahomes is the star quarterback’s schedule.

The high school sweethearts — who celebrated one year of marriage with Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes last month — have been enjoying quality time together during the offseason, following Kansas City’s 38-35 win over the Eagles in the Super Bowl in February.

Mahomes proposed to Matthews in September 2020 in a private suite at Arrowhead Stadium on the same day he received his first Super Bowl ring.

The couple shares two kids: daughter Sterling Skye, who turned 2 in February and son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III, born in November 2022.