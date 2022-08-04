How an NBA legend is helping Knicks’ Quentin Grimes evolve

What’s happening on and off the Garden court Sign up for Inside the Knicks by Marc Berman, exclusively on Sports+.

Quentin Grimes’ rookie season with the Knicks, while impressive in small doses, was incomplete. A bout with COVID-19 stunted his momentum and a dislocated kneecap further slowed his development.

He’s spent the summer trying to make up for that lost time, all while being the subject of trade rumors.

For the second straight year, Grimes began the offseason training with former NBA All-Star and current University of Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway. He then went out and led the Knicks to the NBA Summer League title game in Las Vegas, averaging 21.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game and shooting 41 percent from the floor.

Part of Grimes’ strong performance in Sin City was his offensive versatility. He showed the ability to get to the basket and create for others, something he didn’t do much of as a rookie, when he was utilized mostly as a 3-point threat. Grimes credited Hardaway for his multifaceted growth.