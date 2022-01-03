The Hamden Journal

How Amazon and gambling will shape sports media in 2022

Happy New Year to all the SportsClicker readers! I’m hoping you had a healthy and happy break.

The forthcoming year in sports media should be fun and busy, so let’s go over 10 of the stories I’m most interested in following in 2022.

1. How will Amazon do on “Thursday Night Football”?

This probably will be the biggest sports TV story heading into the NFL season next fall. The audience Amazon gets on the different streams it has for its broadcasts will be compared to what Fox has garnered for Thursday Night Football. Amazon’s number likely will be dwarfed by the average of around 15 million that Fox/NFLN/Amazon have combined for this season.

