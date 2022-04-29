How Aidan Hutchinson found out he wasn’t the top 2022 NFL Draft pick

Aidan Hutchinson, like many of us, learned that he would not be the top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft via the gambling odds.

The odds began to shift on Monday.

Hutchinson, a defensive end who played at Michigan, had previously been the odds-on favorite. All of a sudden Travon Walker, a defensive end from Georgia, supplanted Hutchinson as the favorite, vaulting to -150 (bet $150 to win $100).

The odds kept moving in Walker’s favor throughout the week. He was finally selected by the Jaguars on Thursday.

Hutchinson told media he realized on Monday he would not be going first-overall to Jacksonville, when the odds began to swing.

“I wasn’t projected to go No. 1 anymore, and I was like, ‘Oh! I guess I’m not gonna go 1!’” Hutchinson laughed.

Aidan Hutchinson realized he wasn’t going to be the first overall pick in the NFL Draft when the gambling odds shifted. Getty Images and screengrab / Darren Rovell

Hutchinson, who grew up a half-hour outside of Detroit, went No. 2 overall to the hometown Lions.

“The whole draft process, I wanted them to pick me,” he said. “It’s great to come back to home.”

Prior to the Draft, Hutchinson showed off his suit, which uniquely contained manifestations from his journal entries for the past five years.