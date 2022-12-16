How a fired head coach has made life hell for NFL offenses

The coach most responsible for the decline in NFL scoring hasn’t called a single play this season.

Two years after the league set a new high-water mark when teams combined to average 49.6 points per game, the number has dipped to 44. An informal survey of people in and around the NFL asking for reasons as to the interruption to the annual offensive eruption produced two main theories: An unprecedented amount of starting quarterbacks jumping from one team to another combined with the struggles of some all-time greats, and the popularization of the Vic Fangio-style defense.

Since Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan and others are dissected enough as it is, Post Sports+ sought a crash course in the defense that is about to drop scoring to a five-year low. After teams averaged 43.4 points in 2017, the year-end totals were 46.7, 45.6, 49.6 and 46, over the next four seasons, respectively.

Currently, Fangio is taking a gap year after he was fired in January as Broncos head coach, but the five-time NFL defensive coordinator (of the Panthers, Colts, Texans, 49ers and Bears, dating as far back as 1995) surely will get a sixth job calling plays unless he is holding out for another shot to be the boss. He has direct disciples overseeing defenses with the Chargers and Vikings, and his tree extends to the Packers, Bears and more. In all, about 10-15 teams use his principles, sources estimate.

“I think the style of defense in all situations was the hardest to score and move the ball against,” one offensive-minded former head coach said.

The easiest way to define the system is a matchup zone. The signature is two deep safeties, playing either Cover 4 (four defensive backs each responsible for a one-quarter of the back end) or Cover 6 (field is split in half and the weak side and strong side of a defense run different zones disguised to look the same). The goal is to force long drives by thinning out the box to encourage offenses to run or settle for short completions.

Though Vic Fangio isn’t on an NFL sideline this season, his defensive schemes can be found in use among at least a third of the league. Getty Images

“Split-safety coverage immediately tells an offensive coach, ‘You are not throwing the ball over the top of our heads anymore,” said Matt Bowen, a former NFL safety turned film analyst for ESPN. “It’s really hard for all 11 offensive players to be good for 12 plays or more without making a mistake, like a penalty that puts you behind the sticks and now it’s first-and-20. You are forcing them to take the throws that are there.

“But quarterbacks and play-callers get impatient. You teach your defensive players, ‘Get to your landmark drops, don’t allow them to attack the seams, don’t allow them to attack the corners, don’t allow them to throw the ball over the top. When offensive coordinators and quarterbacks get impatient, they force that throw, and that’s when you cash in.”

In this age of blazing 40-yard dash times boosting draft stocks, NFL defenses need an answer for the quick-strike speed of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Chris Olave and more. They also need to work around the increasingly ticky-tack nature of roughing the passer and defensive pass interference penalties.

“Quarterbacks can’t be intimidated like they were in the past, and you can’t be as aggressive in man coverage down the field like you were in the past,” Bowen said. “You can’t put your pads on receivers unless you hit the perfect shot in the strike zone. What’s the counter to all these limitations on defensive players that should make scoring go up? To tell those big-time quarterbacks, ‘You are not throwing the ball vertically down the field anymore. We are going to make you work for all of it.’”

The Fangio defense includes a lot of pre-snap and post-snap movement, but blitzes are rare, especially anything more than a five-rusher pressure.

“There are only a couple of ways to get big plays against Quarters coverage: You have to get them all twisted up and throw an over route or hit them on a post,” the coach said. “If you are willing to run the ball, they just want to control it, which means no explosive runs. They will give you just enough where it doesn’t become a problem.”

With safeties such as Derwin James of the Chargers playing deep, Fangio-styled defenses are designed to prevent opponents from breaking off big plays. Getty Images

It can sound a little like “bend-but-don’t break” defense. But defensive players and coaches resent that term because of the passive intonation.

“In an ideal situation, you want to dictate the flow of the game from a defensive perspective, especially from the secondary,” Bowen said. “The pushback is they don’t want to be labeled as bend-but-don’t-break. But in this scheme you can still be a physical defense and dictate the tempo. I’m driving top-down on the ball. Watching tape, you are seeing it across the league right now.”

Every version of Fangio’s defense has its own adaptations. Some have underneath linebackers or defensive ends lying in the weeds in zone. Some play man-to-man underneath until a receiver is carried into the deep inside zone. Some allow cornerbacks to jump routes knowing there is safety help. Some lock a backside receiver in man-to-man coverage and allow the backside safety to cut crossing routes.

“I tell the [high school] defensive backs that I coach, ‘A hitch route cannot get us beat. Nobody calls 12 hitch routes in a row. We are going to play alignment and assignment football and force them to throw the ball underneath, and drive downhill and tackle,’” Bowen said. “Find me a wide receiver that wants to catch the ball in the middle of the field consistently and get hit. They will come back to the quarterback and say, ‘Let’s take some shots over the top.’”

On the occasions when the defense does shift to one-high safety — allowing a deep shot — only the best quarterbacks will identify it in time. Maybe not even them.

When the dynamic Chiefs went through an uncharacteristic lull in the middle of the 2021 season — Patrick Mahomes had five games in a six-game span with zero or one touchdown pass — the Fangio secondary shell was credited.

“To the untrained eye it still looks like Quarters,” the coach said. “The other safety is reading the eyes of the quarterback, so he is generally in the spot he would be in Quarters, but he really is playing the middle of the field.”

Linebackers with the speed and range to follow receivers into the secondary or stay with running backs on wheel routes is a common trait. So is using stunts and twists on the 3-4 defensive front to generate a pass rush.

As with any scheme, talent helps: It’s no surprise that Fangio’s defenses with the Bears (Khalil Mack and Leonard Floyd on the edges with Eddie Jackson deep) and Broncos (Von Miller and Bradley Chubb on the edges with Justin Simmons deep) were some of his best.

“There are times when they will give up a lot of yards, but if they keep you from scoring, that’s what they want,” the coach said. “It’s predicated on playing good red-zone defense: Take away the 7-pointer and make it a 3-pointer.”

And if this year is any indication, the plan is working.

Who is QB1 in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Let the debate over the order of the four consensus first-round quarterbacks for the 2023 draft truly rage now that the book is closed on Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson, both of whom opted out of joining teammates in bowl games with a lot to lose to potential injury and little to gain. Alabama’s Bryce Young could follow suit. Only Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud is sure to play as Ohio State takes on Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Ohio State quarterback C.J Stroud may be the only one of the likely top-four quarterbacks in next year’s NFL Draft to play in a bowl game. USA TODAY Sports

That has made for a lack of clarity as to which college signal-caller is likely to hear his name called first next spring.

The first time that someone inside an NFL organization told me that Levis might leapfrog preseason darlings Young and Stroud by April, I didn’t believe it. But it wasn’t a joke.

“Some team is going to fall in love with him as a prototype for size (6-foot-3, 232 pounds) and arm strength,” the source said in October.

Sure enough, Levis’ stock is generating the most buzz over the last two months. But ESPN football analyst Harry Douglas — a former NFL receiver who had a coaching internship last year with the Atlanta Falcons through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship — spends a lot of time watching the SEC and leans toward Young.

“I’m never going to stray away from the eye test,” Douglas told Post Sports+. “What I see from Bryce Young is something that you cannot coach. He is not like your normal dual-threat quarterback. He is not eluding pressure to run and pick up first downs. He is still keeping his eyes downfield to complete a ball to his receiver.”

Much like Baker Mayfield (2018) and Kyler Murray (2019) had to overcome questions about their heights to become No. 1 overall picks, the 6-foot, 194-pound Young will be picked apart over the durability of his slender build.

Though capable of scrambling out of trouble, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has become an early draft target because of his calm demeanor in the pocket. Getty Images

“I understand the measurements and all that, but can this guy make a play to help me when everything has gone to sh–?” Douglas said. “My eyes tell me that Bryce Young at worst should be the second quarterback taken — him and C.J. Stroud, whoever you take first or second is understandable. I’m not going to say I don’t like Levis, but the confines of that Kentucky offense — getting the ball out quickly so you don’t have to make so many tight-window throws — makes me need to see more.

“Here’s the thing: I’m nervous of a situation happening again like 2021, when I thought Justin Fields should’ve been the second quarterback taken (instead of the fourth). Someone takes Will Levis, and next thing you know somebody else gets Bryce Young and he’s phenomenal.”

Parting thoughts

1️⃣ Don’t sleep on the Jaguars. There’s an adage that the best teams in December and January are the ones which best survived the battle of attrition.

Well, the Jaguars have lost a total of 54 games played due to injuries and health protocols through Week 14, according to mangameslost.com. That number makes the upstart Jaguars by far the NFL’s healthiest team, ahead of the Chiefs (88) and Packers (99). All others have at least 100 games lost to the toll of the sport.

The Jaguars (5-8) have to gain one game on the AFC South-leading Titans (7-6) over the next three weeks in order to set up a Week 18 winner-take-all showdown whereby the underdog could steal a playoff spot with a win. The tiebreaker would favor them for sweeping the regular-season home-and-home series. The trickiest factor may be the schedule, where the Jaguars have the No. 16-hardest remaining slate of games (.490 opponents’ winning percentage) while the Titans are No. 22 (.452).

2️⃣ I sparked a small Twitter debate this week when I said I know Giants fans 40 years old or younger who consider the Packers a bigger rival than the Commanders.

Aaron Rodgers and Eli Manning have made for a number of more meaningful matchups in the last decade-plus than anything the Giants have achieved in playing Washington. Getty Images

Based on the combination of quantity and quality of games, put the Eagles and Cowboys in the top two spots in either order. Then what?

The Giants and Packers have met three times in the playoffs in the last 15 years, with the Giants winning at Lambeau Field en route to both of their last two championships. The Packers got revenge in the 2016 playoffs and even matched eye-for-an-eye- the 2011 Eli Manning-Hakeem Nicks touchdown on a Hail Mary just before halftime with an Aaron Rodgers-Randall Cobb touchdown on a Hail Mary just before halftime.

Since the turn of the century, what has Giants-Washington produced? A few good moments, two seasons with both teams in the NFC playoffs, but no instant classics.

The Giants stopped Washington on four straight plays from the 1-yard line in the final minute to avoid a death-knell 0-3 start and begin their turnaround in the 2007 championship season. Washington scored a fluky touchdown in a one-point win in Week 13 of the 2012 season, to move within a game of the Giants on its way to overtaking first place. Even with nothing to gain via a win, the Giants eliminated Washington from playoff contention in 2016 by winning the season finale. Yawn.

Some of the best NFL rivalries of each decade — Steelers-Raiders in the 1970s, Giants-49ers in the 1980s, 49ers-Cowboys in the 1990s, Colts-Patriots in the 2000s, Bills-Chiefs today — were built out of quality high-stakes games, not because of an incorrect geographical grouping forcing two head-to-head games each year.

3️⃣ Until last season, MLB’s American League and National League operated under different rules when it came to pitchers batting. The rules are the same in the NFL’s AFC and NFC, but team-building is not. At least that’s how it appears. Maybe this is just a coincidence, but if the playoffs ended today …

First-round quarterbacks such as Joe Burrow of the Bengals are all the rage among AFC playoff contenders. Getty Images

All seven teams in the AFC bracket count a former first-round draft pick as their starting quarterback when healthy: Josh Allen (Bills), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Lamar Jackson (Ravens), Ryan Tannehill (Titans), Joe Burrow (Bengals), Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins) and Mac Jones (Patriots). Another, Justin Herbert (Chargers), is knocking on the door. Of those seven, all are with their original team except Tannehill, who was acquired for cheap in a trade.

Five (but more like six) of the seven teams in the NFC bracket count a former non-first round pick as their starting quarterback when healthy: Jalen Hurts (Eagles), Kirk Cousins (Vikings), Tom Brady (Buccaneers), Dak Prescott (Cowboys) and Taylor Heinicke (Commanders). No. 6 would be Jimmy Garoppolo, who is credited with seven of the 49ers’ nine wins after replacing injured former first-rounder Trey Lance early in the season. Another, Geno Smith (Seahawks), is knocking on the door.

The lone undisputable exception in the NFC …. is Daniel Jones (Giants).