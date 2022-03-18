Houston vs. UAB odds and bets

How about that first night of college basketball? A couple of big upsets, two overtime games, and a partridge in a pear tree!

This 5/12 matchup in the south region should be very competitive as Houston faces off against UAB.

Houston has been forced to play without their leading scorer, Marcus Sasser, since December. Houston is still a very dangerous team but missing a top talent like that is always difficult. Tonight’s Houston vs. UAB prediction will hinge on health, matchup, and plenty more.

According to BetMGM, Houston is an eight-and-a-half-point favorite against UAB.

No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB odds

Provided by BetMGM

Spread: UAB +8.5 vs. Houston -8.5

Moneyline: UAB +310 | Houston -400

Total: Over/Under 136.5

Betting on March Madness 2022?

How to watch No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB odds

Gametime: 9:20 p.m. EST

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: March Madness Live App

Josh Carlton #25 along with teammates including Reggie Chaney #32 of the Houston Cougars celebrate the 71-53 win over the Memphis Tigers at the AAC Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship Getty Images



2022 March Madness Predictions: UAB (+8.5) over Houston:

The Cougars, who suffered four of their five losses away from home this season, have shown the ability to beat a tournament team only once this season. It will be a struggle for them to do it again in this 5-12 matchup. UAB is built similarly to the teams which have taken down Houston, owning a fast-paced, efficient offense, which hits 38.4 percent of 3-pointers. Expect the nation to learn about former Seton Hall guard Jordan Walker, the Conference USA Player of the Year, who averaged 31 points per game in the conference tournament.