Hornets’ Montrezl Harrell facing felony marijuana charges

Veteran NBA forward Montrezl Harrell is facing a felony drug charge after being pulled over in Kentucky last month.

According to the Charlotte Observer, police said Harrell was pulled over on I-75 in Richmond, Ky. for following the car in front of him too closely. The state trooper smelled marijuana in the vehicle. Harrell allegedly “admitted to being in possession of marijuana and produced a small amount from his sweatpants.”

When the vehicle was searched, three pounds of marijuana were reportedly found in vacuum-sealed bags.

Police reportedly found three pounds of marijuana in Montrezl Harrell’s car during a traffic stop. Getty Images

Marijuana is legal in 19 states and Washington D.C., but Kentucky is not one of them.

According to Kentucky’s legal system, possession of between a half-pound and five pounds of marijuana is a Class D felony punishable by 1-5 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The 28-year-old Harrell has played in the NBA for seven seasons after playing in college at the University of Louisville.

Harrell is set to become a free agent this offseason. Getty Images

He most recently played for the Charlotte Hornets, and is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.