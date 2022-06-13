Hornets’ Montrezl Harrell facing felony marijuana charges

Veteran NBA forward Montrezl Harrell is facing a felony drug charge after being pulled over in Kentucky last month.
According to the Charlotte Observer, police said Harrell was pulled over on I-75 in Richmond, Ky. for following the car in front of him too closely. The state trooper smelled marijuana in the vehicle. Harrell allegedly “admitted to being in possession of marijuana and produced a small amount from his sweatpants.”
When the vehicle was searched, three pounds of marijuana were reportedly found in vacuum-sealed bags.
Marijuana is legal in 19 states and Washington D.C., but Kentucky is not one of them.
According to Kentucky’s legal system, possession of between a half-pound and five pounds of marijuana is a Class D felony punishable by 1-5 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
The 28-year-old Harrell has played in the NBA for seven seasons after playing in college at the University of Louisville.
He most recently played for the Charlotte Hornets, and is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.