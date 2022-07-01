Hornets’ Miles Bridges’ wife Mychelle Johnson shares photos of alleged domestic violence attack

The wife of Charlotte Hornets player Miles Bridges broke her silence and shared the harrowing aftermath of an alleged domestic violence attack that landed the basketball player in jail.

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore,” Mychelle Johnson, 24, posted to Instagram. “I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life.”

Johnson described the sickening abuse through a series of photos showing scratches to her face, her bloody ear, bruises along her arm, back, and legs.

In one of the photos, a medical report claims Johnson was a “victim of abuse by a male partner” and sustained a nasal bone fracture, a strained neck, and a concussion.

Bridges, who fled the scene before police arrived, was charged with felony domestic violence when he turned himself in to Los Angeles police on Wednesday, according to TMZ.

The 24-year-old was reportedly released on $130,000 bail shortly after his arrest. Johnson and Bridges share two children together and first dated in 2016, according to the outlet.

Johnson, who played college basketball at Marshall University and Middle Tennessee State University, claimed in the Instagram post she was allegedly choked until she fell asleep.

“I don’t need sympathy, I just don’t want this happening to anyone else,” Johnson said. “I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better. That’s all I want. It hurts, everything hurts, this situation hurts, most importantly I’m scared and hurting for my kids who were witness to everything.”

Bridges, who attended Michigan State University, is set to enter his fifth season in Charlotte. The Flint, Mich. native appeared in 80 games last season and led the Hornets with 20.2 points per game. He was set to become a free agent this offseason.

He was fined $50K last season for striking a fan with a mouthpiece following a play-in game in April.

In a statement, the organization said it was aware of Bridges’ arrest and will continue to evaluate the situation.

“We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time,” the Hornets said.