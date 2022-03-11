Horned Frogs rebounding to be problematic

While Kansas and TCU look to be an unbalanced matchup between a classic blue blood program and a basketball team that hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2018, there is reason to believe that the horned frogs can keep this game interesting – especially on the offensive glass.

Big 12 Tournament: Kansas vs. TCU

How to watch

Gametime: 7:00pm EST

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Fox Sports App, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Eddie Lampkin celebrates in a game for TCU against Texas. Getty

TCU (+8) over Kansas

The Horned Frogs one-upped Indiana with a 20-point comeback against Texas and set up a third showdown with Kansas in the past 11 days; a matchup the top seed isn’t thrilled to see. After losing by 10 at TCU, the Jayhawks barely pulled out a four-point home win over the Horned Frogs two days later. As the fourth-best offensive rebounding team in the nation, TCU will again have numerous second-chance opportunities against the nation’s 188th-ranked defensive rebounding unit.