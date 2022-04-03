Hope Solo defends parenting after alleged DUI with kids in car

Former US women’s soccer star Hope Solo has defended her parenting of her 2-year-old twins and insisted that she is “giving them the best life possible” amid outrage after she was arrested for an alleged DUI in North Carolina with her children in the car.

Solo, 40 — who was found last week allegedly passed out for more than an hour behind the wheel of a car in Winston-Salem — shared an update on her children on Saturday.

“Our family is strong and surrounded with love. Our kids are strong, intelligent, happy and vibrant, and we are present every day giving them the best life possible,” Solo wrote in an Instagram story.

The Olympic goalkeeper said that she will be able to share more about the circumstances surrounding her arrest “in due time.”

Hope Solo was arrested on charges of driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor child abuse. Winston-Salem Police Department

“In the meantime, our kids are enjoying the NC sun, eating popsicles and playing on our property,” she said. “Life can be tough, but these are truly the moments that matter. I feel blessed to have this kind of love in my life.”

Solo was arrested on charges Thursday of driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor child abuse.

According to an arrest warrant, a passerby noticed Solo passed out behind the wheel for more than an hour with the vehicle’s engine running and the two kids in the backseat.

Hope Solo said that she will be able to share more about the circumstances “in due time.” Instagram/@hopesolo

Hope Solo wed her husband Jerramy Stevens in 2012. Instagram

A responding officer detected the smell of alcohol, and the warrant said that Solo refused a field sobriety test and her blood was drawn instead.

Solo wed her husband Jerramy Stevens, a former tight end for the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in 2012. They share twins, Vittorio Genghis and Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens, born in March 2020.

Solo’s attorney, Rich Nichols, has previously released a statement Friday.

A passerby noticed Hope Solo passed out behind the wheel with the engine running and the two kids in the backseat. Instagram/@hopesolo

“On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges,” Nichols said.

With Post wires