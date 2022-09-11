Hop on the favorite in this one

There are eight home underdogs in the NFL on Sunday. One of those underdogs is the Detroit Lions, catching four points at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.

There’s no doubt a handful of the home ’dogs will cash in Week 1, though I don’t believe the Lions will be one of them. The darlings of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” money came pouring in on Detroit from casual bettors watching the show. And though head coach Dan Campbell doing up-downs with players makes for great TV, it may not lead to many more wins.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY & PA) Full T&C apply.



First bet up To $1,250 On Caesars New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Bet $5, Win $150 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply

The Lions do have more talent this season, but my issue with them is on the defensive side of the ball. Even with the addition of Aidan Hutchinson, there are still too many holes on defense, especially the back seven. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts should have a big game as both a runner and a passer and I don’t see Detroit’s offense keeping up for four quarters.

Betting on the NFL?

These two teams played last season in Detroit, and Philadelphia blew the Lions out, 44-6. In that game, the Eagles rushed for 236 yards and 5.1 YPC. Expect more of the same on Sunday.

I make this line closer to Eagles -6, so there is some value backing Philadelphia as a modest road favorite. The Lions were the talk of the summer, but they simply don’t match up well with the Eagles. Lay the points in this one.

The play: Eagles -4.