Hoosiers will give Hawkeyes problems

Hoosiers will give Hawkeyes problems

by

The Hoosiers are on a roll, and find themselves once again as underdogs in a Big. 10 Tournament game. Coming off an upset of Illinois, the No. 1 team in the Big 10, it’s time that the consensus stops sleeping on what this squad is capable of doing.

Big10 Tournament: Iowa vs. Indiana

How to watch

Gametime: 1 pm EST

TV: CBS 

Live Stream: CBS Sports App, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Trayce Jackson-Davis celebrates during Indiana’s win over Illinois.
Aaron J. Thornton

Indiana (+5) over Iowa

Don’t leave the table when a team is in the middle of a heater. While the Hoosiers should now be in the NCAA Tournament after their improbable comeback against Michigan and upset of Illinois, Indiana — playing in Indianapolis — now has the motivation of winning a first-ever Big Ten Tournament title, under first-year coach and alum Mike Woodson. With surging confidence, stellar defense and the interior excellence of Trayce Jackson-Davis, another outright upset is in play. Iowa won the lone regular season matchup against Indiana, but so did Michigan and Illinois.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.