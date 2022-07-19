Home Run Derby pyrotechnics freak out Ronald Acuna

The Home Run Derby is one of the most exciting events of the year for Major League Baseball – perhaps too exciting, if you ask Braves star Ronald Acuna.

Acuna, one of the event’s eight participants, was on stage as the players were being introduced Monday night at Dodger Stadium before the festivities began. As Jose Ramirez and Juan Soto — a first-round matchup — walked across the stage to greet each other, a blast of flames went off right behind Acuna, who ran away from the stage as if he thought he was on fire.

Mariners star Julio Rodriguez, who was standing next to him, pointed to the stage’s pyrotechnics machine as everyone appeared to share a laugh.

Then, as the final first-round matchup between Kyle Schwarber and Albert Pujols was announced, the machine went off again – and Acuna, not having any of it, walked away again, with Ramirez joining him this time.

Ronald Acuna freaks out over pyrotechnics before Home Run Derby. Twitter

Acuna lost in the first round to Pete Alonso, the reigning two-time champion. However, Alonso was bested in the second round by Rodriguez, who put on a show – launching 32 dingers in round one and 31 in round two.

Rodriguez then faced Soto in the final round, where his magic ran out, losing to the 23-year-old superstar.