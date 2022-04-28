Hollywood Brown traded to Cardinals in NFL Draft 2022 blockbuster

Hollywood is going to Phoenix.

Hollywood Brown, that is.

The Ravens traded the 24-year-old wideout to the Cardinals on Thursday night along with the 100th pick in the draft, getting back the 23rd pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, per multiple reports. Brown, an Oklahoma product, crossed the 1,000-yard rubicon for the first time last season, also catching six touchdowns on 91 receptions.

The deal gives the Cardinals a stacked receiving corps, with Brown slotting in alongside DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore and A.J. Green. Though Kyler Murray was reportedly unhappy with Arizona earlier this offseason, it’s hard to imagine he’s upset with that setup.

As for the Ravens, Lamar Jackson is left without his second-leading receiver from last season, and they’ll need Rashod Bateman to step up without Brown in the mix.

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown with the Ravens Getty Images

Brown was in the fourth year of his rookie deal, and likely will command serious money when that deal expires. It seems Ravens GM Eric DeCosta wanted to get out in front of that, and seized his opportunity to get a first-round pick.

The merits of that move will be made clear in time.