Hofstra’s rise buoyed by Aaron Estrada, Speedy Claxton

They were both unknowns, the point guard and the coach.

Aaron Estrada, who started his college career at St. Peter’s, came to Hofstra from Oregon, where he appeared in just nine games a year ago, an example of a player making a mistake by transferring up. Speedy Claxton was a first-time head coach at the school he carried to one of only four NCAA Tournament appearances in school history and was being tasked with molding an almost entirely new roster.

Significant questions followed both of them into the season, doubts that have since been quashed. They have been magic together, leading the Pride to a surprisingly strong season entering the CAA Tournament.

“Their personalities fit really well together,” assistant coach Mike DePaoli said. “They both have quiet demeanors, but they are as competitive as anybody.”

Estrada was named the CAA Player of the Year on Friday, two days before third-seeded Hofstra will open the CAA Tournament against No. 6 College of Charleston. Claxton, the former NBA player and Hofstra legend, has guided his alma mater to a 21-win season after bringing in five key transfers.

Speedy Claxton and Aaron Estrada AP; Evan Bernstein

Their success wouldn’t be possible without the other. Estrada, a Woodbury, N.J., native, blossomed under Claxton, who in turn instilled needed belief in the southpaw floor general.

After being named the MAAC Rookie of the Year at St. Peter’s, Estrada transferred to Oregon, but his playing time was very limited. Estrada’s mother, Briana Melton, felt it killed his confidence. He put on weight. For the first time in his basketball life, he was watching instead of playing.

After the season, Estrada decided to switch schools again. This time, he was determined to find the right fit. He was going to be, in his words, “precise” in picking a school.

Aaron Estrada Evan Bernstein

Estrada settled on a final four of Hofstra, St. John’s, St. Bonaventure and Buffalo, but there was really never a doubt where he was going to end up. Claxton and his staff made it clear he was their priority. They recruited him as if he were a big star and, on a staff-wide Zoom call, broke down how he would thrive in the Pride’s four-out system. They showed him clips of his best moments at St. Peter’s. It was frequently in space, which Hofstra (21-10) planned to maximize for him.

“That really opened my eyes,” said the 6-foot-3 Estrada — the Pride’s leading scorer (18.5) distributor (5.0) and best free throw shooter (93.2 percent). “I thought, ‘This program really wants me,’ and that’s why I wanted to come here.”

Claxton, an assistant at Hofstra from 2013-21 after a few years as an NBA scout, put the ball in Estrada’s hands and allowed him to play through mistakes. He gave him freedom. Early in the season, when Estrada’s 3-point shot wasn’t falling and teams were playing off him, Claxton tweaked the offense, running more middle ball-screens for him to take advantage of his strong mid-range game and adept finishing ability. They watched film together frequently — before and after practices, following games — just Claxton the teacher and Estrada the pupil.

Hofstra head coach Speedy Claxton Lee S. Weissman

“Not only is the head coach investing time in you, the head coach has played your position and played 10 years in the NBA, and he did it at the school you’re at right now,” DePaoli said. “How are you not just a sponge?”

Estrada has taken the coaching well, according to the 43-year-old Claxton. The one-on-one film sessions were the coach’s idea, but Estrada raved about how they have helped him better learn the position, when to be a distributor and when to attack, how certain teams guard the pick-and-roll, and how to read defenses. But the most important thing is Claxton’s belief in him.

“When you know that a coach is behind you and he supports you through whatever you do, and they’re willing to watch you mess up in order for you to get better, that just builds a lot of confidence, and that’s why I have a lot of confidence, because I know he has faith in me ultimately,” Estrada said.

Aaron Estrada AP

Estrada has earned that trust. Once Estrada committed to Hofstra, it became clear he was dedicated. Whenever DePaoli called him, he was at the track. Estrada changed his diet, eliminating fried foods and emphasizing salad, fish and grilled chicken. He sent Hofstra’s strength and conditioning coach photos of his meals to make sure he was on the right path. He even passed on his mother’s soul food meals. Estrada lost 24 pounds, arriving on campus fit.

He was only getting started. Hofstra’s staff will frequently have to tell Estrada to take a break. He’s in the gym on off days. The morning after a recent loss, DePaoli arrived early in the morning to get in some extra work. Estrada was on his way to get up shots. One game day, he was in the gym putting himself through a workout right after the team meal, and that followed extra shooting right after shootaround.

“There’s a difference between being committed and being compelled,” DePaoli said. “This dude’s compelled right now.”

One such example is the work he put in on his 3-point shot. He’s shooting it at a 33.2 percent clip. But over his past 13 games, he’s making 42.8 percent of his attempts from deep. Hofstra has won 10 of those games.

Claxton compared Estrada’s work ethic to that of former star Justin Wright-Foreman, a two-time CAA Player of the Year. DePaoli said he reminded him of Charles Jenkins, another great Hofstra player. That’s elite company — the two leading scorers in Hofstra history.

“You can tell Aaron really wants to be a pro,” Claxton said.

He couldn’t have found a better teacher.