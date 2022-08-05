Hockey player uses skate as weapon in Canadian fight

A gruesome incident occurred at an adult hockey game in Canada.

On July 29, at an Adult Safe Hockey League Game that took place in Burnaby at the Scotia Barn, a standard scuffle turned frightening when a player used his skate as a weapon.

Amid the fight, one of the combatants appeared to kick his opponent in the face. The apparent victim immediately went down to the ice and started grabbing his face.

A hockey fight broke out in Burnaby at the Scotia Barn Reddit

The victim’s teammates proceeded to go after the man who did the kicking, and eventually refs broke up the fight.

Police told TMZ that the man who was kicked received treatment for his injuries and the matter is under investigation.

“Burnaby RCMP [Royal Canadian Mounted Police] is continuing to investigate the circumstances and actions that led to the player’s injuries,” the officials said.

“Burnaby RCMP is in possession of video showing one angle of the incident, which has been collected as evidence. Investigators are still in the process of speaking with players and witnesses.”