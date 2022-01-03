Hilarious memes reacting to Antonio Brown leaving game

Like any very-public celebrity meltdown, NFL fans roasted Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown after his bizarre meltdown during Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Antonio Brown walked off the field during Sunday’s game against the Jets. AP

Brown refused to re-enter the game after being asked twice by head coach Bruce Arians, taking off his clothes and subsequently walking out of MetLife Stadium after waving goodbye to the crowd. Following the game, Arians announced that Brown is “no longer a Buc.”

Antonio Brows runs off the field during the Buccaneers’ win over the Jets. AP

Fans took to social media to not only poke fun at Brown’s behavior on Sunday but also the entire season of dramatic antics from the 33-year-old receiver.

Here are some of the best memes following Brown’s wild exit from the Bucs.

Many fans also appeared to call out a pattern of behavior after Brown’s outburst on Sunday. Earlier this season, he was suspended for three games after misrepresenting his vaccination status. He was also accused of obtaining a fake COVID vaccine card.

Following the on-field outburst, Brown asked state troopers for a ride but was told no, as security believed he was a fan who jumped the barricade, not a player. He was later seen smiling with a driver after his big exit.

Other Brown-centric memes centered around the strangeness of the receiver simply deciding that he was not going to play anymore, abruptly leaving the stadium in the middle of the game.

Brown has become known for controversies and odd behavior, but Sunday’s spectacle seemed out of the ordinary. In fact, some fans used it as an opportunity to call out the chaotic nature of 2020 and 2021, as well as the new year’s optimism that 2022 may bring back a sense of calm.

While people still look to make sense of what happened with Brown, NFL Twitter will continue to have fun joking about it.