Highs and lows from Drew Brees, NBC pregame
Sign up here to get Andrew Marchand’s Sports Clicker delivered to your inbox each Monday morning.
Before we get to today’s newsletter, check out my coverage from Super Bowl Sunday:
• I reviewed the Super Bowl broadcast. I said Al Michaels pulled a Tom Brady.
• Some news: If Rams coach Sean McVay were to walk away, ESPN would pursue him for “Monday Night Football.”
Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.