Highest contracts in MLB history: Where Aaron Judge ranks

Aaron Judge’s new Yankees contract — agreed to Wednesday morning for nine years and $360 million, or $40 million per year — is the largest average annual value for a position player in MLB history.

Only Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, who both inked deals with Steve Cohen’s Mets in the past 12 months, have signed larger AAV contracts in MLB history — meaning the top three will all play in New York this year.

Previously, the record for a non-pitcher was set by Mike Trout, who signed a 12-year, $426 million pact with the Angels in 2019. That equates to $35.5 million per year.

Judge’s contract is also the biggest contract given out by the Yankees in their 119-year history in both total value and AAV. Gerrit Cole, who signed a nine-year, $324 million pact in 2020, is second on that list.

Largest contracts in MLB history by AAV

1. Max Scherzer, Mets: Three years, $43.33 million per year

2. Justin Verlander, Mets: Two years, $43 million per year

3. Aaron Judge, Yankees: Nine years, $40 million per year

4. Jacob deGrom, Rangers: Five years, $37 million per year

5. Gerrit Cole, Yankees: Nine years, $36 million per year

6. Mike Trout, Angels: Nine years, $35.5 million per year

7. Carlos Correa, Twins: One year, $35.1 million per year

T-8: Stephen Strasburg, Nationals: Seven years, $35 million per year

T-8: Anthony Rendon, Angels: Seven years, $35 million per year

10. Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks: Six years, $34.41 million per year

Largest contracts in Yankees history by total value

1. Aaron Judge: nine years, $360 million

2. Gerrit Cole: nine years, $324 million

3. Alex Rodriguez: 10 years, $275 million

4. Derek Jeter: 10 years, $189 million

5. Mark Teixeira: eight years, $180 million

6. CC Sabathia: seven years, $161 million

7. Masahiro Tanaka: seven years, $155 million

8. Jacoby Ellsbury: seven years, $153 million

9. Jason Giambi: seven years, $120 million

10. DJ LeMahieu: six years, $90 million