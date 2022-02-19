High winds hinder end of Olympics

High winds disrupted the second to last day of competition at the Olympics in Beijing, forcing a cross-country ski race to be postponed to Sunday.

The Alpine mixed team parallel race was rescheduled from Saturday, despite the postponement forcing some teams to rebook their flights.

Olympics and International Ski Federation (FIS) officials said they expected the weather to be “a little better”, especially in the earlier part of the day.

Gusts as high as 60 miles per hour were recorded Saturday morning; on Sunday, they’re forecast around 50 mph.

Meanwhile, the men’s 50K cross-country skiing race was shortened to 30K — to the disapproval of some athletes.

“[International Ski Federation] have just shortened the Olympic 50km to a 28km because it’s a bit cold and windy. I don’t see that that will make it any warmer or less wind,” tweeted British skier Andrew Musgrave.

The men’s freeski halfpipe final did go forward Saturday — but gusts of wind caused several to crash.

“It was gnarly today. And there wasn’t even a discussion about postponing or waiting a little bit or anything,” another British skier, Gus Kenworthy, said.

