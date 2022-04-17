Heroes, zeros in Nets' crushing Game 1 loss to Celtics

Heroes, zeros in Nets’ crushing Game 1 loss to Celtics

by

Breaking down the key performances and developments in the Nets’ Game 1 playoff loss to the Celtics.

Hero 

Kyrie Irving scored 39 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter to lead a comeback that was undone by Jayson Tatum, who finished with 31 points and a spinning layup at the final buzzer. 

Zero 

Bruce Brown gave Boston bulletin-board material on Tuesday night, but when the game started had just five points, five fouls, a minus-13 and couldn’t slow Tatum. 

Bruce Brown drives to the basket during the Nets’ loss to the Celtics.
AP

Unsung hero 

Goran Dragic had 14 points off the bench with five assists and a team-high plus-17. 

Key stat 

43-29 rebounding edge for the Celtics, including 14-5 on the offensive glass 

Quote of the day 

“Embrace it. Embrace it. It’s the dark side. Embrace it.” 

— Kyrie Irving on going back and forth with the Boston fans

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.