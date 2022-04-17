Heroes, zeros in Nets’ crushing Game 1 loss to Celtics

Breaking down the key performances and developments in the Nets’ Game 1 playoff loss to the Celtics.

Hero

Kyrie Irving scored 39 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter to lead a comeback that was undone by Jayson Tatum, who finished with 31 points and a spinning layup at the final buzzer.

Zero

Bruce Brown gave Boston bulletin-board material on Tuesday night, but when the game started had just five points, five fouls, a minus-13 and couldn’t slow Tatum.

Bruce Brown drives to the basket during the Nets’ loss to the Celtics. AP

Unsung hero

Goran Dragic had 14 points off the bench with five assists and a team-high plus-17.

Key stat

43-29 rebounding edge for the Celtics, including 14-5 on the offensive glass

Quote of the day

“Embrace it. Embrace it. It’s the dark side. Embrace it.”

— Kyrie Irving on going back and forth with the Boston fans