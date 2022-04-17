Heroes, zeros in Nets’ crushing Game 1 loss to Celtics

Breaking down the key performances and developments in the Nets’ Game 1 playoff loss to the Celtics.
Hero
Kyrie Irving scored 39 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter to lead a comeback that was undone by Jayson Tatum, who finished with 31 points and a spinning layup at the final buzzer.
Zero
Bruce Brown gave Boston bulletin-board material on Tuesday night, but when the game started had just five points, five fouls, a minus-13 and couldn’t slow Tatum.
Unsung hero
Goran Dragic had 14 points off the bench with five assists and a team-high plus-17.
Key stat
43-29 rebounding edge for the Celtics, including 14-5 on the offensive glass
Quote of the day
“Embrace it. Embrace it. It’s the dark side. Embrace it.”
— Kyrie Irving on going back and forth with the Boston fans