Heroes, zeros from Jets’ loss to Seahawks: Geno Smith’s cruel revenge

Heroes, zeros and the full blitz from the Jets’ 23-6 loss the Seahawks.

Hero

Geno Smith ending the Jets’ playoff hopes is almost too cruel to be true. The 32-year-old Smith rarely missed throws all day and played a cool and competent game to lead the Seahawks to what ultimately became an easy win.

Zero

Mike White just wasn’t good enough in a must-win game. White threw an interception on the Jets’ first drive and seemed a little bit off all day, with his second pick essentially sealing the game for Seattle early in the fourth quarter.

Unsung Hero

Kenneth Walker III will get much of the credit, but backup running back Deejay Dallas gave the Jets fits as well. Dallas caught two passes for 50 yards, and ran for 38 on five carries.

Key Stat

59 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight, the Jets had to make the playoffs when the team was 6-3, with their odds declining to 15 percent entering this week before being eliminated.

Quote

“It stings. It’s tough. It’s gut-wrenching. It’s all of the above.”

— Mike White