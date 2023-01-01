Heroes, zeros from Georgia’s win over Ohio State

Heroes, zeros and the full blitz from the Georgia’s 42-41 come-from-behind win over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl in Saturday night’s College Football Playoff semifinal game.

Hero

Stetson Bennett’s story gets wilder by the game. Winning a national championship last year, the former walk-on and third-string quarterback is now one win away from a second one, after leading Georgia back from a 14-point deficit in the final 10:14. His 10-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell with 54 seconds left was the game-winner in a classic that won’t be forgotten in Athens, Ga., for years to come.

Stetson Bennett runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of Georgia’s 42-41 comeback win over Ohio State. USA TODAY Sports

Zero

The game was on his foot, and Noah Ruggles couldn’t come through. His 50-yard attempt sailed well left, ending Ohio State’s upset hopes in agonizing fashion. Coach Ryan Day could’ve been more aggressive in trying to get closer, after C.J. Stroud got the ball down to the Georgia 31-yard line with 28 seconds remaining.

Unsung Hero

Against Georgia’s intimidating, second-ranked scoring defense, C.J. Stroud turned in one of the best performances of his memorable Ohio State career. Picking apart the Bulldogs’ secondary, he completed 23 of 34 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns in his playoff debut, and also ran for 34 yards. He nearly drove the Buckeyes to the win in the final seconds, but Ruggles badly missed his long field goal try.

Key Stat

14 points. The largest fourth-quarter comeback in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff.

Quote

“When we scored, I was scared to death because [Ohio State] played a hell of a game on offense.”

— Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett on the game-winning touchdown drive.