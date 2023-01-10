Heroes, zeros from Georgia’s national title win over TCU

Hero, zeros and full blitz from Georgia’s national championship win over TCU on Monday:
Hero
Who else but Stetson Bennett? Bennett could have left Georgia last year as a program hero. Instead he returned and might have earned himself a statue outside Sanford Stadium, finishing his career with an 18 of 25, 304-yard, six-touchdown performance for a second national title.
Zero
TCU needed an unreal performance from Max Duggan to have a chance. Instead, Duggan never found a rhythm, getting picked off twice and failing to muster his usual magic as Georgia’s defense put TCU to sleep.
Unsung hero
Brock Bowers gave TCU’s defense fits all night. The tight end caught seven passes for 152 yards and a touchdown, presenting a matchup nightmare that Horned Frogs coordinator Joe Gillespie could never solve.
Key stat
65 points for Georgia, which were the most in a college football title game from any era. The Bulldogs’ 35 points at halftime set a College Football Playoff record for points in a half.
Quote
“It seems like for the past three or four months, we’ve been looking to see if somebody could beat us. And we just ran out of games.”
— Stetson Bennett