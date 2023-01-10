Heroes, zeros from Georgia’s national title win over TCU

Hero, zeros and full blitz from Georgia’s national championship win over TCU on Monday:

Hero

Who else but Stetson Bennett? Bennett could have left Georgia last year as a program hero. Instead he returned and might have earned himself a statue outside Sanford Stadium, finishing his career with an 18 of 25, 304-yard, six-touchdown performance for a second national title.

Zero

TCU needed an unreal performance from Max Duggan to have a chance. Instead, Duggan never found a rhythm, getting picked off twice and failing to muster his usual magic as Georgia’s defense put TCU to sleep.

Brock Bowers catches a 22-yard touchdown pass. Getty Images

Unsung hero

Brock Bowers gave TCU’s defense fits all night. The tight end caught seven passes for 152 yards and a touchdown, presenting a matchup nightmare that Horned Frogs coordinator Joe Gillespie could never solve.

Key stat

65 points for Georgia, which were the most in a college football title game from any era. The Bulldogs’ 35 points at halftime set a College Football Playoff record for points in a half.

Quote

“It seems like for the past three or four months, we’ve been looking to see if somebody could beat us. And we just ran out of games.”

— Stetson Bennett