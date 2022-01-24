Leading up to Friday’s ceremony in which the Rangers will retire Henrik Lundqvist’s No. 30 at the Garden, The Post is taking a look at the King’s five best moments during his 15-year career on Broadway. Parsing through Lundqvist’s 887 regular-season games, franchise-record 459 wins and 130 playoff games, here’s a flashback at some of Lundqvist’s biggest and best games as a Ranger:
4. Withstanding a blizzard in Boston
Date: Feb. 14, 2012
Score: Rangers 3, Bruins 0
Details: In one of the best regular-season performances of his career, if not the best, Lundqvist took on a heavy workload and emerged with a clean sheet. The Bruins out-shot the Rangers 42-20 overall and 18-3 in the third period alone — and out-attempted them 34-5 in the third period and 63-14 over the final two periods — and yet they could not get a single puck past Lundqvist. It continued a torrid stretch for Lundqvist, marking his fifth shutout in a span of 19 starts, during which he gave up one goal or fewer 10 times.
Hank said: “I was more determined coming into this season. It’s my seventh season; the clock is ticking.”