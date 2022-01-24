Leading up to Friday’s ceremony in which the Rangers will retire Henrik Lundqvist’s No. 30 at the Garden, The Post is taking a look at the King’s five best moments during his 15-year career on Broadway. Parsing through Lundqvist’s 887 regular-season games, franchise-record 459 wins and 130 playoff games, here’s a flashback at some of Lundqvist’s biggest and best games as a Ranger:

4. Withstanding a blizzard in Boston

Date: Feb. 14, 2012

Score: Rangers 3, Bruins 0

Details: In one of the best regular-season performances of his career, if not the best, Lundqvist took on a heavy workload and emerged with a clean sheet. The Bruins out-shot the Rangers 42-20 overall and 18-3 in the third period alone — and out-attempted them 34-5 in the third period and 63-14 over the final two periods — and yet they could not get a single puck past Lundqvist. It continued a torrid stretch for Lundqvist, marking his fifth shutout in a span of 19 starts, during which he gave up one goal or fewer 10 times.

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist pushes the puck away from Bruins left wing Brad Marchand. AP

Hank said: “I was more determined coming into this season. It’s my seventh season; the clock is ticking.”