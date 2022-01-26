The Hamden Journal

Henrik Lundqvist’s best Rangers moments No. 2: 2014 comeback

Leading up to Friday’s ceremony in which the Rangers will retire Henrik Lundqvist’s No. 30 at the Garden, The Post is taking a look at the King’s five best moments during his 15-year career on Broadway. Parsing through Lundqvist’s 887 regular-season games, franchise-record 459 wins and 130 playoff games, here’s a flashback at some of Lundqvist’s biggest and best games as a Ranger:

2. Game 7 to complete the comeback

Date: May 13, 2014

Score: Rangers 2, Penguins 1

Details: After the Rangers faced a 3-1 hole in the second-round playoff series, they came all the way back to take the series, capped off by a Game 7 win in Pittsburgh in which Lundqvist shined. He stopped 35 of 36 shots on goal, including two in a third-period flurry without a stick, giving him 102 saves on 105 shots over the final three games of the series.

The Rangers celebrate with Henrik Lundqvist after beating the Penguins in Game 7 in 2014.
Lundqvist was often at his best when a series went to the brink — this one marked the Rangers’ fifth-straight Game 7 win — as he delivered a 6-2 record, 1.11 goals-against average and .961 save percentage in his career in Game 7s.

Hank said: “That was chaos. It’s just one of the moments when there are people everywhere, the puck is all over the place, but you try just to be in the way. I did my part, and the guys in front of me did theirs.”

