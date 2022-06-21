Heat’s Tyler Herro, Katya Elise Henry expecting second child

Miami Heat star Tyler Herro and Katya Elise Henry are expecting their second child together, just a few weeks after rumors swirled that the couple was on the rocks.

Herro and Henry shared the news Saturday in identical Instagram posts with the caption, “One more to adore 🤍.”

The posts featured their 9-month-old daughter Zya’s hands on a sign that read, “Baby Herro #2 Coming Jan. 2023.”

Katya Elise Henry and Tyler Herro are expecting their second child together. Instagram/Tyler Herro

Katya Elise Henry and Tyler Herro are also parents to daughter Zya. Instagram/Tyler Herro

Before confirming her pregnancy, Henry shared on her Instagram Story that she had been feeling under the weather.

Then on Monday, the fitness entrepreneur explained, “I definitely feel pregnant, not even just sick AF and tired 24/7, but I FEEL him/her in my uterus lmao. He/she is currently as big as a grape tomato and… I feel it. Especially when I lay on my side with my legs overlapped. Super slight period cramps here and there.”

Herro and Henry recently returned from what appeared to be a family getaway for her 28th birthday. The 2021-22 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Herro shared an Instagram tribute to Henry, whom he called “the most beautiful girl in the world” who’s been “holding it down of 2 years.”

Tyler Herro (14) of the Heat during the NBA playoffs against the Celtics. NBAE via Getty Images

Katya Elise Henry is believed to have started dating Tyler Herro in 2020. Instagram/Katya Elise Henry

Just before the trip, Henry shared messages about cheating on her social media pages and appeared to remove all posts that included Herro, 22. The couple never addressed the split speculation publicly.

Herro and Henry, who welcomed their daughter last September, are believed to have started dating in March 2020, when he tweeted, “wyd,” at the fitness model.